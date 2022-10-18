IOSCO COUNTY — With week nine looming this week, the conclusion of the high school football season is upon us. The bad news is that for the second year in a row, Iosco County will not have a post-season qualifier. The good news is there are some exciting week nine matchups in store as the teams close out the year and AuGres, a playoff-bound team that sits just outside of the county plays a key contest as well.
Tawas (2-6 overall) at Oscoda (3-5)
It is week nine and there is a big rivalry trophy at stake when Tawas Area heads up to Oscoda on Friday. The Owls have had the upper-hand in this series of late, having won five in a row, including last year’s 36-16 contest. There is no telling what will happen in the annual battle for the News-Press trophy however.
“I think it is going to be a great game,” Oscoda head coach Mark Whitley said. “Tawas has won a couple games of late, and I thought they looked pretty good on film. They say it every year, to throw away the records, but we are going to enjoy the competition and for the seniors, it will be senior night and a last chance to compete in a high school football game, so they will be revved up to play.”
Both teams are coming off losses last week, Tawas fell to sixth ranked Boyne City 44-0 and Oscoda lost up at East Jordan 24-14. The fact that neither Tawas or Oscoda is playoff bound, doesn’t take any luster off the game.
“It is going to be a dog fight,” Tawas head coach Zack Blanchard said. “You don’t need to get up for this, there is no bulletin board material or anything that needs (to be added). We just need to play our game and focus on us and get better.”
In his debut season with the Braves, this is Blanchard’s first crack at the rivalry game. He has overseen Tawas’ improved play this fall, and hopes to end things this year on a high note with a win over Oscoda.
“It would be huge, it really would be,” he said. “They have worked so hard and accomplished so much and it would just be a cap. I really am proud of them, but we have to finish strong, we have to finish very strong.”
The Owls of course don’t want to see their winning streak in the rivalry snapped any time soon.
“It always adds fuel to the fire that we are playing our rival,” Whitley said. “It should be a great game at home. We are looking forward to this week, our last game of the year since we aren’t going to be in the playoff picture. We look forward to working hard all week and playing that team down south.”
Alcona (6-2 overall, 2-1 NSL Big Dipper) at Whittemore-Prescott (3-5, 2-1)
Whittemore-Prescott was able to win an ultra high-scoring game over Mio last week, 68-62. They might have to do the same thing this week, when high scoring Alcona comes to town on Friday.
“Alcona is a great team they have great players up in down the lineup and are very well coached,” W-P head coach Joe Murphy said. “We have to have another great week of preparation and be ready to play fast and physical.”
The Tigers started the season 6-0, and while some injury woes have slowed them down with back-to-back losses; 50-34 to AuGres and 42-26 to Rogers City, they have still averaged an impressive 53 points per game this year.
Quarterback Garrett Somers is a massive threat to both throw the ball and run the ball, and he has a talented crop of wideouts. He has some solid running backs to hand the ball off to as well.
Atlanta (3-5 overall, 1-2 NSL Little Dipper) at Hale (1-7, 0-3)
Atlanta enters the game with a sub-500 record, but make no mistake about it, the Huskies are a really good football team. The Huskies lost to Posen last week 71-38, but before that they rattled off wins over Whittemore-Prescott, Charlton Heston Academy and Hillman.
“We’ve seen them on film, they look pretty tough,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “They’ve played a number of people that have beaten us pretty tough, so it is not going to be an easy game. But, we will go out there and do our best and hopefully we can compete at get a ‘W’.”
The Eagles have struggled to find enough healthy players to suit up this season and have forfeited two games; including last weeks’ contest against AuGres. As of Monday morning Hale planned to play this week’s game to close things out.
“Hopefully we can build some positivity into next year,” Bernard said. “But, I am not going to focus on next year yet, we have to get through this week and we can focus on next year after that.”
AuGres (7-1 overall, 3-0 NSL Little Dipper) at Posen (7-1, 3-0)
AuGres has certainly had a special regular season. The ninth ranked Wolverines could make it a championship season on Friday, when they head to eighth ranked Posen in a game that will decide the North Star League Little Dipper championship.
“Winning the league is always a priority,” AuGres head coach Brian Sanchez said. “It is very important this season because a win against a 7-1 team may give us the playoff points needed to be able to host first and possibly second round playoff games.”
The Vikings have been a bit of a surprise this season, and aside from a close week two loss to Rogers City, have been able to have their way with opponents; including a 71-38 blowout win over Atlanta this week.
“They run my offense (shotgun, spread) and they are very well-coached,” Sanchez said. “They are strong, fast and quick. They have the ability to make people miss.”
AuGres’ only loss came at the hands of Rogers City as well. All things considered, it is creating quite the highly anticipated match-up.
“The keys to getting the win is to shut down the jet sweep and the running back trap,” Sanchez said. “Those are their two main plays and they do them well. We need to execute on defense to shut them down.”