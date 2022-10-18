IOSCO COUNTY — With week nine looming this week, the conclusion of the high school football season is upon us. The bad news is that for the second year in a row, Iosco County will not have a post-season qualifier. The good news is there are some exciting week nine matchups in store as the teams close out the year and AuGres, a playoff-bound team that sits just outside of the county plays a key contest as well.

Tawas (2-6 overall) at Oscoda (3-5)

