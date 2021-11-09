TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area recently filled its need for a varsity wrestling coach. Chad Herrick, well-known in the area for his professional mixed martial arts career, was recently named to that role, and while the announcement came just weeks before the start of the season, he was excited to get things rolling on the mat for the Braves.
“It feels good, with (former coach) Chris Jagelewski stepping down, I didn’t know how many guys were stepping up,” Herrick said. “We don’t have a huge program, but we have a lot of kids that this is their main sport and I wanted to make sure that we could continue this for them. I want to keep it going and maybe even make a name for Tawas wrestling here.”
Herrick spent his younger years as a student at Tawas, before graduating at Belding in 1995, where he was a member of Belding’s 1994 class ‘B’ football state championship.
“I never wrestled in high school, but I wish I would have, because it would have helped my MMA career later on,” Herrick said.
While he didn’t wrestle in high school, his years of training in MMA are sure to pay off when it comes to helping Tawas’ grapplers get ready for their matches.
“I had to work with a lot of wrestling coaches, a lot of my moves were similar to wrestling, except for the finishing moves,” Herrick, who has been involved in Tawas’ youth program,and helped Jagelewski out with varsity as well, said.
“The nice thing about it is because I did have to learn wrestling to compete in MMA I had contact with a lot of different wrestling coaches all the time. I trained in 25 different gyms in the state of Michigan and all had different wresting coaches. I do have connections, which will help and I feel I can reach out to different coaches and bring them in and help give them specific training; hopefully with a little more insight and guidance we can help take them to the next step.”
While Tawas hasn’t been known for much success in its wrestling program, it did get its first state qualifier in many years last winter, when his son Lukas Herrick took sixth place in the Division 3 individual state finals.
“This year, I think Lukas (now a senior) will be on the podium again and I think Luke Martin will be on the podium as well,” Herrick said. “I am hoping for five kids from Tawas to get to states this year.”
Herrick, who’s MMA career spanned from 2002 until 2019, is eager to get the mats rolled out; as practice begins Nov. 15.
“I’m just excited, it is going to be a new page in my book for me,” he said. “I did put on some MMA classes so I am going to bring that kind of conditioning and preparation to our wrestling program and hopefully see these kids take it a step up and push themselves. Hopefully they can use this in life, that is the great thing about this sport; it is hard work but you get out what you put in and I think these kids are going to realize that.”