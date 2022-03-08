OSCODA — Sometimes even the best laid plans go awry. For the Whittemore-Prescott girls basketball team, this was the case in their Division 3 district semi-final against Oscoda on Wednesday. The Lady Cardinals struggled to keep up with the eventual district champion Lady Owls, falling 55-3.
“We left practice (Tuesday) with a solid plan, but we found out (a few hours before the game) that Allie Schmidt wouldn’t be going to the game,” head coach Sarah Gibson said. “She has been a key player on both ends of the court for us this year, so the flu couldn’t have come at a worse time. It completely rocked that plan.”
The Cardinals, to their credit, slowed Oscoda’s offense down through the first four minutes of the game, trailing just 4-0.
The Owls netted nine points in the final four minutes of the first quarter though, taking a 13-0 lead.
Oscoda led 27-0 late in the half, when Camryn Gibson scored what would be the Cardinals’ lone points of the night, by banking in an NBA-range three pointer with 10 seconds left, making it 27-3 at the break.
Oscoda also led 47-3 entering the fourth.
“We were able to slow them down in the first quarter as planned and a little in the second, but they took over the second half,” Gibson said. “We have struggled all season with confidence offensively, and we just plain didn’t put the ball up much. You can’t score if you don’t shoot. We’d get the ball inside and then we’d pass it back out forcing us to live and die behind the arc. And ultimately, we died out there. Surely not the way we wanted to end an already abbreviated season.”
Gibson finished with three points, eight rebounds and two blocks and Kylie Billeter tracked down seven rebounds.
“It started out a great season, we progressed so much through January even tossing around illnesses, but we only played three games in February and it is hard to finish strong with so much down time between contests,” Gibson said. “We had two games right away February then two weeks off due to scheduling issues then played one game before Mother Nature ended our season prematurely. We were short five regular season games when the tournament started. Then went into district play against a tough team without out a key part to our offense. It just didn’t end the way I wanted it to for these girls. We had five senior players this season and my heart breaks for them because their last two seasons were so abbreviated beyond their control.”
W-P finishes the season 5-11 overall.
“Next season, we’ll have a few returners, but overall, it will be rebuilding as far as the varsity level,” Gibson said. “We should have a fairly strong post presence, and our guards won’t be new to the court, but they’ll be all new starters. The whole group has great attitudes, and they work hard. Summer ball will be a grind for sure.”