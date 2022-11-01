IOSCO — Area cross country runners have qualified for the state finals.
Tawas Area
The Tawas Area cross country team took part in a Division 3 regional meet on Saturday at East Jordan. The day was highlighted for the Braves with Aaliyah Cota qualifying for the state finals for the third straight season.
Cota, a senior, makes the finals thanks to her 18th place finish and time of 20:44.
“Qualifying for a third year shows her level of talent and dedication to the sport and I cannot wait to see the outcome on Saturday (at the state finals),” head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “I am so unbelievably proud of everyone that competed and left it all out on the course.”
As a team, the girls finished eighth out of 10 teams that scored.
After Cota it was Alyssa Runyan in 30th with a time of 21:51, Ashley Nguyen was 50th with a time of 23:18, Emma Hemker crossed in 52with with a run of 23:25, Mckenzie Nunn and Audrey Nguyen were 59th and 60th with runs of 24:05 and 24:09 and Megan Wood was 63rd with a run of 24:43.
The Tawas boys tallied an eighth place finish, out of 12 teams that scored.
Leading the way for them was Dylan Vincenty-Cole with a 27th place finish and time of 18:06. Following him was Aaron Stone in 49th place with a 19:26, Jesse Hartman was 55th with a 19:47, Austin Billinghurst was 56th at 19:55, Tobias Kjoelby had a 58th place finish on a time of 19:59, Xander Whitford was able to run a time of 20:17 and finished 62nd and Joseph Potts crossed 75th at 22:35.
Hale
The Hale cross country teams took part in a Division 4 regional meet at Chippewa Hills on Saturday. The Eagles narrowly missed out on sending their team to the state finals, but did manage to get two on to the finals individually. The Eagles finished in fourth out of nine teams that tallied team points. They had 127 points while third place Beal City finished up with 85 points.
Those two qualifying are junior Alex Wanty and freshman Sean Bernard. Wanty finished fifth with a time of 17:54 and Bernard was 13th with an 18:55.
Paxton Downing placed 32nd with a 21:12, Lawrence Mullins was 44th with a 23:11, Reece Ready was 61st on a run of 26:37 and Liem Schalk-Smith was 62nd at 27:11.
“We were hoping to make state finals as a team, but we had two kids with bad ankles and one of them couldn’t run, so that kind of put us behind the eight ball,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “Other than that, we ran as well as we could and the kids ran decent times. Alex came around and got fifth and we are very happy with his run and at the mile mark Sean was in ninth, a couple of people got by him but he maintained a tough mental attitude and gutted it out the last two miles and finished 13th and just had a great run.”
On the girls’ side, Hale finished in seventh out of seven scoring teams.
Kayla Wolanin led the way in 39th with a time of 25:21, Elizabeth Wolanin was 44th at 25:43, Jesilynn Rosebrugh was 57th with a 31:37, Emily Bain placed 58th at 31:37 and Elizabeth Gibson was 61st at 33:36.
The state finals are Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn.
“When a small school like Hale can send two kids down to the state finals meet, that is pretty impressive,” Bradley said. “We will see how they run. Alex has his eyes on an all-state medal, so he has to run probably his best time of the year. I haven’t talked to Sean about his goals yet, but I am sure one of his goals is to run a personal best too.”