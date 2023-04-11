WHITTEMORE – The Whittemore-Prescott baseball team was able to open up its new season on Thursday, playing a pair of non-league games at Beaverton. The Cardinals were unable to shake off the early season rust though, dropping both games, 14-0 and 24-5.

In game one, which lasted five innings, W-P could only get one hit, which came from the bat of Nathan Lintz. The Cards struck out 12 times in the game.

