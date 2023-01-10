HALE – The Hale boys basketball team faced an early 6-0 hole in their home North Star League Little Dipper opener on Friday with Atlanta. A 25-0 run that began in the first quarter and lapsed into the second changed things in a hurry however, and the Eagles rolled from there, winning handily, 58-26.

“It feels good to start out with a win in the Little Dipper,” head coach Andy Katterman said. “Our kids are working hard day in and day out. We’re taking one day at a time and improving to be better tomorrow.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos