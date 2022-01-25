TAWAS CITY he Tawas Area wrestling team competed at the Mio Invitational on Saturday, held at the McGregor Athletic Complex. The Braves had quite the good showing at the individual tournament.
Luke Martin went 3-0 on the day and was first in the 160 weight class and Lukas Herrick went 3-1 to take second in 215. Herrick also won his 100thcareer match during the day and had his only loss to Division 3’s top ranked 215 wrestler, Hunter Haguelet from Gladwin.
Trace Reay went 2-2 overall to take sixth place in 125.
“This was the first individual tournament we've been to this year and I’m really proud of how well all the kids wrestled,” head coach Chad Herrick said. “This was a tough tournament with teams from all around the state in all different divisions. Luke Martin continues to improve every week and looked great from start to finish. Herrick’s match against Haguelet was one of the best matches we've seen all year.”
On Wednesday Tawas competed in a tri-match at Ogemaw Heights. The Braves took down Oscoda 48-36, but lost to Ogemaw Heights 49-17.
Lukas Herrick, Reay and Martin all went 2-0 while Maximus Herrick, Matthew Tiffany, Michael Tiffany and Quintyn Allen all went 1-1.Tawas (12-12) heads to Cadillac today (Wednesday) and makes the trip to the Northern Michigan Championships in Gaylord on Saturday.