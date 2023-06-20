TAWAS CITY – There is just something special about the feeling of a high school athlete’s hard work paying off. For recent Tawas Area graduate Kadin Bellinger, that hard work paid off in a big way, when he recently signed to join the North Central University (Minneapolis, Minn.) baseball program.
“It is a great feat for me, especially coming from such a small town,” Bellinger said. “It is not just excitement for myself, but the pride that I can feel saying that I went on. Especially with all the hard work I had to put in, even outside of normal practice to get this opportunity, I’m just very grateful for that.”
North Central is a Division III school, where Bellinger plans to study sports management and play as a first baseman with the baseball program.
“I sent an email to their coach, he called to talk about their baseball program and we found a good time for me to go on a visit,” Bellinger said. “I went out there in January, he offered me a spot.”
Bellinger was impressed with what he saw at the school.
“Even though it is in a very large city, it has a small community feel, which is what I’m used to,” he said. “Everyone I met was super kind and welcoming. It was just a small town feel and it seemed like everyone just loves being there.”
While he has to wait a bit to join the program for an official practice, he plans on staying busy in the meantime.
“I just started lifting with the (Tawas) football program, I’m going to be doing that and heading out to the field as much as I can between work and lifting,” Bellinger said. “Even if it is just hitting off the tee, just need to keep the baseball mojo flowing.”
He can rest a bit easier too, knowing that he can continue to play the game of baseball at the next level.
“For me it was a relief,” Bellinger said. “It was a lot of stress trying to get the offers and when I finally got one from such a nice school, I had to take it. It is far away, but I am going to take every chance that is put my way.”