TAWAS CITY – As a whole, last week’s games can be seen as a success for the Tawas Area soccer team. Friday night was a different story however, as they came up short at home against a solid Ogemaw Heights team, 7-1.
“Ogemaw was very aggressive to the ball and in the one-on-one matchups we didn’t do a very good job of winning the ball,” head coach Ken Cook said. “Hopefully we can learn from it going forward.”
Jon Aylett had the team’s lone goal on an assist by Jake Look. Gavin Spencer played in net and managed 21 saves, while giving up seven goals.
On Thursday, the Braves won what was their fourth straight contest, 8-2 at Standish-Sterling.
“A lot of players stepped up, Jake Look and Vinnie Frank were on fire,” Cook said.
Look was able to boot in four goals, Frank socked in three and Aylett managed one. Frank also had three assists while with one assist each were Austin Baker, Braden Bolen, Jackson Pestrue and Jesse Michalski.
Aylett played 12 minutes and made two saves in goal, while Spencer gave up two goals and had eight saves.
On Tuesday, Sept. 28 Tawas won another 8-2 game, this time taking down host Pinconning.
“We got everyone off the bench and it was great to see three players get their first high school career goals, Aylett, Brant McKinley and Ethan Romzek,” Cook said. “The stand out player was our freshman keeper Axel Eklund who played his inaugural minutes in goal this season and had some great saves.”
Look hit the net for three goals