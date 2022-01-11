TAWAS CITY – Some nights the other team is just that much better. Friday was one of those nights for the Tawas area hockey team, as they lost on the home ice of Tawas Bay Ice Arena to Walled Lake Northern, 8-1.
“They were bigger, faster and stronger and they had 13 seniors and five juniors,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “Their speed and everything was pretty good, but I thought we were catching up to them in the first period after the shock and awe got past us. We had some opportunities in the other end though, we weren’t stuck in our end the whole time.”
Walled Lake scored the first three goals of the game to lead 3-0 with just over five minutes to play in the first period. Tawas scored its lone goal late in the frame, getting Cooper Gorman to find the back of the net on assists by Ben Bolen and Braden Bolen.
Walled Lake increased its lead to 5-1 entering the third.
“I still see improvement,” Rettell said. “We hung with them the whole game, so that is taking something out of this. I told the boys after the game that this is where we want to be next year and the year after. Losing isn’t always a negative, you can always learn from it as long as you stay positive.”
Ethan Wood made 41 saves in goal.
On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Braves played Lenawee United in Chelsea and lost a high scoring contest, 10-4.
“It was our first game after the holidays and we hadn’t had much practice or work together and we can’t afford to ebb off our game at all and we were,” Rettell said. “All that combined and we just didn’t do that well. Our defensive zone needs to get strong in those kinds of games. We are putting the puck in the net for the most part, so that is good but we have to be responsible in our defensive end because we are not going to score 11 goals in a game, I know that.”
Kyle Indreica scored a first period goal on an assist by Sawyer Ulman, though the Braves were behind 3-1 after one.
Tawas started the second period with a goal by Gage Maxfield, assisted by Kegan Bender and Ben Bolen to pull within 3-2, but Lenawee United scored four goals in the final four minutes of the period to take control with a 7-2 lead entering the third.
In the third, Sawyer Ulman scored on an assist by Indreica and Indreica found the back of the net, with an assist by Ulman.
Wood was busy in goal, making 49 saves.
Tawas (6-5-1 overall) was at Gladwin on Tuesday, heads to Mt. Pleasant on Friday, hosts the Legion on Saturday and heads to Utica on Monday.