ROYAL OAK — The Tawas Area hockey team was able to find the win column for the first time this season on Saturday. Playing Bishop Foley United down at the John Lindell Ice Arena in Royal Oak, the Braves were able to erase an early deficit to and claim a 5-1 victory.
“We pushed the reset button after that first week and kind of started all over again and had a good week at practice,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We felt really good going into the game and winning always solves a lot of issues.”
Bishop Foley actually netted the games’ first goal, just three minutes in for a quick 1-0 lead, but it was all Tawas from there.
Late in the opening period Zack Miller slapped in a pass on an assist by Kyle Indreica and midway through the second period, Tawas took the lead on a Gage Maxfield goal, with another assist by Indreica.
The Braves finished off the win with three third period goals. Kyle Indreica scored with assist by Maxfield and Cody Primm. Primm followed with a goal of his own on assists by Maxfield and Miller and with just 32 seconds left to play, Maxfield found the back of the net with an assist by Indreica.
“I think we outplayed them the whole game, they just scored on us early,” Rettell said. “For the young team like we are, for them to lose the first three games and then they score in the first couple of minutes, you would think it could come unraveled but it didn’t; they stuck with it really well.”
Ethan Wood made 26 saves to get the win in goal.
“We talked after the game, we are not satisfied,” Rettell said. “We won the game and did the things we needed to get it done, but we have a long road ahead of us and we are not going to live on that. We have a lot of room to grow. Everyone is on the same page and we are ready to get into out. We are still missing some guys, we had four guys out. We will get them back and only be better.”
Tawas (1-3 overall) has their next five games at home at Tawas Bay Ice Arena. The Braves host Gaylord today (Wednesday), host Southgate Anderson on Friday and return to action Dec. 17 against the Thumb Area Legion.
“We will get a lot of good practice time, we will play at home and hopefully put ourselves together and hopefully get on a roll here to get us into the holiday,” Rettell said. “We have a couple tough ones once we get back from the new year, so it would be nice to get all the kinks out before we get into that.”