ROYAL OAK — The Tawas Area hockey team was able to find the win column for the first time this season on Saturday. Playing Bishop Foley United down at the John Lindell Ice Arena in Royal Oak, the Braves were able to erase an early deficit to and claim a 5-1 victory.

“We pushed the reset button after that first week and kind of started all over again and had a good week at practice,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “We felt really good going into the game and winning always solves a lot of issues.”

