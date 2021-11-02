HALE – Coming into Friday’s Division 4 regional cross country race at Chippewa Hills, Hale head coach Steve Bradley felt his team was finally starting to hit its stride. That proved to be exactly the case, as they took third place as a team and punched their ticket as an entire team to the state finals this weekend.
Breckenridge won the event with 44 points while Coleman and Hale were next, tying with 81-points apiece. Coleman was credited with finishing in second place though, thanks to the sixth-man tie-breaker.
“I’m totally excited about the outcome of the race, the kids were very excited too,” head coach Steve Bradley said. “I told them, we just took five sophomores and two eight graders to a regional and qualified for that state finals, and that is just awesome.”
“I’m just very proud of their effort this year,” he added. “I always believed in the team and told them that if we keep working hard that good things will happen. They believed in me and the workouts and all the hard work we put in paid off.”
Sophomore Alex Wanty continued his strong season with a fourth place finish in a time of 17:34, sophomore Eddie Lavere was 12th at 19:02, the eighth grade duo of Sean Bernard and Paxton Downing were 18th and 31st on times of 20:01 and 21:54, sophomore Brady McCadie was 37th at 22:47, sophomore Lawrence Mullins was 49th at 24:43 and sophomore Reece Ready was 52nd with a run of 25:26.
“Bernard to finish in 18th as an eighth grader is just crazy,” Bradley said.” Basically, I set a plan up for the kids on what we needed to do to make the state finals and all seven of them completed their job or task and accomplished it. I gave them a place they needed to be in and who they had to beat and they took that to heart and made it happen.”
The lone Lady Eagle in the girls race was sophomore Kayla Wolanin, who was 34th on a time of 27:56.
The cross country state championship races are Saturday at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn; their first trip as a team since 2016. Wanty is making a return trip, as he competed there last year as an individual, where he finished in 27th place on a time of 17:42.
“I would like to see Wanty go in the top-15 and come out with an all-state medal and I would like to see our total team time improve, with some personal records,” Bradley said. “With such a young team, it is a great opportunity for us to go down there to the big dance and see what it is all about so we can get geared up for next year and make some more noise at the state finals.”