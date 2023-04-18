TAWAS CITY – Iosco County schools Whittemore-Prescott and Tawas Area met for a non-league baseball doubleheader on Wednesday. The Cardinals had a late rally to win game one 4-3, but the hosting Braves got their revenge in game two with a 21-4 victory.

In game one, Jake Hazen pitched well for the Braves striking out 10 batters in five and two-third innings of work. Tawas led 3-1 entering the last inning, but were unable to hang on as the Cardinals staged a rally.

