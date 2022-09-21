WHITTEMORE — It could have been an easy three set victory. Instead, it was a long, grueling, gut-check five set test for host Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against North Star League crossover foe AuGres. The good news for the Lady Cardinals is that they buckled down in the fifth set, narrowly pulling off the victory, 25-9, 25-21, 24, 26, 21-25 and 15-11.
“We for sure had to work way harder than we needed to, especially in those last sets,” W-P head coach Cathy Blust said. “I think in those first two sets we were much more organized in our play and we were on top of the ball a lot more. The last sets, we were just kind of laid back.”
After having a relatively easy time through the first two sets, W-P led the third frame 24-20, needing just a point to secure the win.
The Wolverines had plenty of fight in them though, rattling off six straight points, thanks in part to three aces to steal the frame at 26-24, and prolonging the contest.
In the fourth set, W-P took a 6-3 lead on a Madison Kennedy block and still led 12-9 thanks to an ace by Belle Steinley, but the Wolverines charged back to lead 14-13 and led that set the rest of the way.
The fifth set saw an early ace by Addison Ludwig and a tip-kill by Kennedy give the Cards a 6-4 lead. AuGres rallied to knot things up at 6-6, but a tip-kill by Steinley and a well-placed ace by Morgan Hawks put W-P ahead 10-7.
Blust, the team’s setter, came up with a pair of big plays in the closing moments of the game,. First, she delivered on an ace that put the score to 12-8, then, just moments later, she gave her team a 14-11 lead after she quickly tipped the ball over the net to an empty spot on the court, instead of passing the ball off.
Brianne Wanks then finished off the win with an ace, much to the pleasure of her coach.
“I could breath a little easier (after that),” Blust said. “Madison had a nice night and Claire got that side out late when we needed it. It is going the long haul that we need to work on. We were starting out tough and we have to work on finishing tough, and just plain old finishing.”
The first set was near perfection for the Cardinals. They had a pair of early kills by Kennedy give them a 10-5 lead, and she also had an ace at 15-6.
Hawks had three straight aces that pushed their lead to 20-7 and Steinley had back-to-back aces that close off the set at 25-9.
“That first set, we had some good passes and they played the court really well,” Blust said. “It is just staying on that high all the way through.”
In the second, Wanks had an ace and a kill to put the Card lead at 10-6, and Blust drilled an ace at 12-7. A Ludwig ace and Taylor Lomason kill pushed that advantage to 19-11, and though AuGres pulled within 22-20 late in the set, late spikes by Steinley and Kennedy helped finish it off at 25-21, setting the stage for the final three frames.
Kennedy finished her big night with nine kills and three aces, Steinley had four kills and four aces, Wanks had two kills and three aces, Lomason had two kills and Blust finished with 17 assists, four kills and four aces.
W-P was up at Atlanta on Tuesday, heads to Oscoda on Saturday for a tournament, hosts non-league Midland Calvary Baptist on Monday and hits the road on Tuesday for an away game with Posen.