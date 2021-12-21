TAWAS CITY – Gavin Dukaj had a big offensive output in the first half. Vinnie Frank erupted in the second half. Mix in a balanced scoring attack from the rest of the cast, and Tawas boys basketball team had a well-played home win on Wednesday, taking down Alcona, 71-45.
“Offensively, we shot it well at times, it was nice,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “Dukaj shot it pretty well in the first half and that got us going and Frank came out in the third quarter and put up some points for us too.”
The Braves hit for 10 three pointers on the night and had eight players score four points or more.
“I don’t think teams can focus on any one guy on any given night because we have so many guys that can do things offensively,” Kaems said. “It is a nice problem to have for sure.”
Ethan Hedglin started things off with a three pointer for a quick 3-0 lead, while Dukaj buried threes that gave Tawas leads of 8-2, 13-7 and 18-13.
The Tigers narrowed their gap to 18-15 late in the frame, but Alex Kaems came off the bench to bury a try of his own to make it 21-15 after one.
Jake Look took a turn sinking a three pointer at 24-17, and Tawas claimed a double-digit lead at 28-17 after hoops by Gabe Kaniszewski and Kaems.
Late in the half, Dukaj, who scored all 18 of his points in the first two quarters, had a steal and fast-break hoop and a drive through the lane to keep the Tawas lead at 37-28, and Frank closed out the half with an and-one play to make it 40-28.
Frank began the third with a bucket for a 42-28 lead and threes by Gavin Spencer and Kaems helped the Braves take a 57-41 lead into the fourth.
A pair of baskets by Kaniszewski helped Tawas stay well-ahead, 64-41 early in the fourth, as the two sides played out to the 71-45 final.
“Defensively, I thought in the first half they exploited a few things on us and we didn’t adjust very well,” Kaems said. “We had some lapses on defense in the first half but we made some adjustments and corrections and we were a lot better in the second half.”
Dukaj hit four threes and led all scorers with 18 points, Frank added 17, Kaems netted 10, Kaniszewski hit for seven, Look, Spencer and Hedglin finished with five points each, Granite Barringer netted four points and Ben Calleja added two.
Tawas (2-1 overall) played in the AuGres Holiday Tournament this week and play at Midland Calvary Baptist on Jan. 4.