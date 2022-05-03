POSEN — The opening round of the Posen Invitational went pretty well for the Hale baseball team on Saturday. The Eagles, who topped the host Vikings 14-7 to start the day, ran out of pitching in the championship though, falling to Pellston 20-5.
“It would be nice to have some extra pitching, we came out strong and had a really good start it just didn’t roll into the second one,” head coach Jerud Kimmerer said. “We lacked some pitching and couldn’t put the ball in play in the second game.”
In the opener, Brandon Maddox got the win pitching, with Robert Rosebrugh tossing in relief.
Gage Kangas and Maddox had four hits each and Jerrick Johnson had three hits and reached on a walk.
In game two, Rosebrugh took the loss, with Sam Patten and Johnson seeing time on the mound as well.
“Pellston’s number 44 (Ethan Landon) in his first at bat, hit a three run home run,” Kimmerer said. “He was batting really well, he went five-for-five.”
On Thursday, Hale played a North Star League crossover doubleheader at Alcona. The Eagles won the opener 10-8 but lost game two 10-8.
Maddox got the win in the opener, with Kangas coming in to pitch the last inning, striking out three batters to get the save.
Kangas and Maddox both went four-for-four, Johnson had three hits and a walk, Patten had two hits and reached on a walk and Mike Koepke drew four walks.
In game two, Kangas took the loss, but pitched well until he had to exit due to reaching the mandatory pitch count.
“Gage pitched out in the fourth and we had to put a young pitcher on the mound and had eight runs scored on him in the fifth inning,” Kimmerer said. {span}
Maddox and Kangas both had four hits, Johnson had three hits and reached on a walk and Koepke had one hit and three walks.
On Monday, April 25 Hale played at Mio in another NSL crossover. Hale lost a pair of close games, 5-3 in game one and 4-3 in game two.
“This was pretty much a pitching dual,” Kimmerer said. “Lots and lots of strikeouts and not a lot of hitting.”
Maddox pitched in game one and was the tough-luck loser, with Nathan Hall tossing in relief.
Kangas and Maddox had two hits apiece.
Game two saw Kangas take the loss despite pitching well. Patten and Rosebrugh also tossed in relief.
Hale (2-6 overall) hosted Whittemore-Prescott on Monday, heads down to AuGres on Thursday, plays at the Lake Leelanau tournament on Saturday and returns home on Monday to take on Atlanta.