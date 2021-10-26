HALE – The Hale volleyball team battled long into the night Thursday against visiting Fairview. The Lady Eagles prevailed in the marathon North Star League Little Dipper match in five close sets, 24-26, 25-27, 25-19, 25-20 and 15-11.
“We came back from being two games down,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “The girls worked hard all night although we saw a lot of ups and downs. They did not give up and fought to win. We struggled a little on serves which gave up more points than I would like to see. Both of my seniors showed great leadership during the game.”
The offense saw Abigail Parkinson lead the way with 11 kills and six assists and Hannah Francisco had seven kills and four digs while Dalaney Kimmerer had six assists. Erica Bernard had five digs and served 16 points and five aces and Kaitlyn Hollis had 15 service points and one ace.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19 the Eagles lost a home NSL Little Dipper game to Posen, 25-18, 25-18 and 25-18.
“Parkinson had a great offensive night and is a huge leader out on the floor for us,” Nieman said. “We are still coming off a week of being quarantined basically, so you could tell with our level play. That is what we are going to work on throughout the week.”
Parkinson had 12 kills, four assists and served for five points, Francisco had two kills, Bernard served for seven points and Kimmerer had five assists, two aces and five points.
Hale was at AuGres on Tuesday, heads to Atlanta today (Wednesday) and wraps up the regular season on Saturday in the NSL tournament. The Eagles open Division 4 district action in Mio on Nov. 3, against the winner of the opening round game between Midland Calvary Baptist and Fairview.
“We are concentrating on the NSL Little Dipper Tournament now,” Nieman said.