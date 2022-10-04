WHITTEMORE — A slew of teams pulling out of the annual Whittemore-Prescott volleyball invitational nearly led to the event being cancelled. The tournament went on with three teams on Saturday however, and much to the Lady Cardinals’ liking they were able to take down AuGres and Hale to win the championship.
“It was nice to come out and that win, second year in a row that we get to keep the plaque here,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “It was nice for them to come out and get those wins, especially after a lot of the girls were involved with the homecoming (football) game the night before. It was a late night and early morning for them.”
W-P opened the morning with a win over AuGres, 25-22, 25-21 and 12-15.
“I thought when we played AuGres, we played our best on the day,” Blust said.
In their match against Hale, the Cardinals won 25-19 and 25-12. W-P led the first set 19-12 after an ace by Madison Kennedy and the set closed out with a spike by Belle Steinley.
In the next set, another kill by Steinley put the Cards ahead 10-7, and back-to-back spikes by Morgan Hawks made it 13-9.
Claire Blust served up three aces to make the score 19-10 and Steinley made it a commanding 21-11 lead, with the game closing out moments later at 25-12.
“I don’t know if they recognized that (winning the tournament) was in their reach until the very end,” Blust said. “Our passes were a whole lot better, that is something we have been struggling with lately. Our passes were getting up and we played the court a lot better.”
Leading the way for the Cards was Steinley with 18 kills and four digs, Kennedy had five kills, three aces and seven digs, Brianne Wanks had four kills, one block and two aces, Hawks had two kills, five digs and two aces, Blust finished with six kills, six aces, two digs and 30 assists and Addison Ludwig served up four aces.
The Cards also hosted Fairview on Thursday in a North Star League crossover game, winning in straight sets, 25-7, 25-12 and 25-10.
Steinley had six kills and five aces and Blust had 14 assists, six kills and three aces, Wanks had four kills and three aces, Kennedy had three kills and three aces and hawks had one kill and two aces. Ludwig also had three aces.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27 the Cards lost a five set NSL crossover at Posen, 25-15, 17-25, 28-26, 23-25 and 15-9.
Steinley had 16 kills and five digs, Wanks had seven kills and two aces, Hawks had five kills and five ace, Kennedy chipped in with two kills and Blust had 30 assists, two kills, fie aces and 10 digs.
On Monday, Sept. 26 the Cards lost to visiting Midland Calvary Baptist Academy in a non-league match, falling 25-15, 25-9 and 25-19.
Steinley had five kills and 10 digs, Kennedy and Wanks had three kills each, with Wanks getting three blocks, Hawks had two kills and 13 digs and Blust had 13 assists, two aces, one kill and seven digs.
W-P was at Hale on Tuesday, returns home to take on Alcona on Thursday and heads to Oscoda on Tuesday.
As for Hale on Saturday, who also lost to AuGres 25-21, 25-14 and 13-15, it was a day that tested their mettle in some ways.
“Things were pretty interesting for my team,” Hale head coach Toni Nieman said. “(A player) went down with a sprained ankle on Friday at practice, so we decided that she should sit the day out. That started the confusion for the girls, then Erica Bernard went down with an injury during the second game against AuGres. This left me with six players, one being my libero, who put on a regular jersey to play all the way around. For the situation in which my team found themselves, they did an amazing job keeping it together. The scores truly do not show how these girls came together as a team to finish the day.”
On the day for the Lady Eagles, Aurora Brito had 10 points, three aces and six kills, Dalaney Kimmerer had eight points, five aces and six digs and Erica Bernard had six points and one ace. Chloe Bernard had 10 digs and Brito had six digs. Kaitlyn Hollis helped out with four kills and Erica Bernard and Kimmerer had three kills apiece.
Hale also went to the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday, where it won a North Star League crossover match in straight sets, 25-11, 25-16 and 25-19.
Hollis had 14 points, there aces, two kills and one dig, Arianna Koepke had 11 points, two kills, five aces, two blocks and one dig, Kimmerer had 10 assists, eight points, three aces and one kill and Brito had six kills, four points and one ace.
On Tuesday, Sept. 27, Hale went up to Rogers City for another NSL crossover game, but came up short in this one, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-14.
Chloe Bernard had 12 points, three aces and three digs, Kimmerer had 10 assists and three kills, Brito had six kills and Hollis added four kills.
Hale hosted W-P on Tuesday and also hosts Atlanta today (Wednesday) and hosts Fairview on Tuesday.