HALE —Hale served as hosts to Posen on Friday, in what was both teams’ 8-man football season opener. The Eagles struggled to keep up with the Vikings though, falling 52-0 in the North Star League Little Dipper contest.
“We are young and inexperienced and it showed, unfortunately,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “Posen wasn’t.”
The Vikings jumped to a 37-0 by the half and put the ball in the endzone two more times in the second.
“We are just hoping to improve every game,” Bernard said. “That is what this season is going to be about, learning and improving and staying healthy.”
The Eagles had Jeff Guoan lead the defense with four tackles, Sean Bernard had 3.5 tackles, Sam Patten had three tackles and with 1.5 tackles each was Dalton Jaremba, Quinton Coleman and Seth Gibson. Andrew Duncan also had a tackle.
Hale (0-1 overall, 0-1 NSL Little Dipper) plays at Alcona (1-0) on Thursday. The Tigers took care of Mio 82-52 last week.