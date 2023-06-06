TAWAS CITY – After easily handling Houghton Lake earlier in the week, The Tawas Area girls’ soccer team had hoped to keep the good times going on Friday, when it played in a Division 4 district championship game at Midland Calvary Baptist. The Lady Braves saw their season come to an end unfortunately though, falling 4-0.

“The game didn’t go as we had hoped, they were fast with the ball and had great passing, which put a lot of pressure on our midfield and defenders,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “Our team did a great job of holding them for the most part, but every now and then a goal snuck up on us.”

