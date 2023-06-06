TAWAS CITY – After easily handling Houghton Lake earlier in the week, The Tawas Area girls’ soccer team had hoped to keep the good times going on Friday, when it played in a Division 4 district championship game at Midland Calvary Baptist. The Lady Braves saw their season come to an end unfortunately though, falling 4-0.
“The game didn’t go as we had hoped, they were fast with the ball and had great passing, which put a lot of pressure on our midfield and defenders,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “Our team did a great job of holding them for the most part, but every now and then a goal snuck up on us.”
Emma Koroly played in goal, making 22 saves.
“(She) did a fantastic job in goal,” Dittenbir said. “She has really done a tremendous job for this year, especially basically being a year one goalie. She got in goal a couple of times last year just to try it out, but this year she has been our lone keeper with the exception of two games when we had Hanna O’Rourke pop in goal to give it a try herself.”
On Tuesday, May 30 the Braves opened up the post-season with a convincing home win over Houghton Lake, 8-1. Kierstin Muckenthaler impressively scored six goals to lead the way.
Erin Brown scored the first goal of the game, with Alex Felske capping things off in the second half on an assist by Bethany Sides. Catie Push also had an assist, sending a corner kick to Muckenthaler. Ava Briggs also had an assist.
“Our defenders did an excellent job of keeping the ball pushed up and ready for our forwards to score,” Dittenbir said.
Tawas finishes the season 10-6-2 overall.
“I think we had a great season, especially for once again having a rebuilding year and such a young team,” Dittenbir said. “Half of our team (eight out of 16) consists of freshmen and sophomores and four of those eight had never played soccer before this year, ever. Those new girls grew so much this season, and I don’t think that most people would ever realize that they had just learned the game of soccer through this season.
“I’m excited to see what the future holds for this team. I’ll be losing four seniors for next season, and they are a huge part of our team and have been great leaders. We will surely miss their leadership and skill on the field.”