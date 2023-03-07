OSCODA – Coming into Wednesday’s Division 3 district semifinal game against Alcona, the Tawas Area girls basketball team was already an underdog. Throw in missing three key players due to an illness and the Lady Braves’ challenge grew even taller, and this eventually led to a 48-10 season ending loss in the contest, which was held in Oscoda.

“The girls played hard as usual, but were not able to hang with them,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “Their press bothered us early on and we had trouble being aggressive offensively and taking the opportunities the defense gave us. They ended with good attitudes and fought until the end.”

Tags