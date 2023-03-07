OSCODA – Coming into Wednesday’s Division 3 district semifinal game against Alcona, the Tawas Area girls basketball team was already an underdog. Throw in missing three key players due to an illness and the Lady Braves’ challenge grew even taller, and this eventually led to a 48-10 season ending loss in the contest, which was held in Oscoda.
“The girls played hard as usual, but were not able to hang with them,” head coach Amy Edwards said. “Their press bothered us early on and we had trouble being aggressive offensively and taking the opportunities the defense gave us. They ended with good attitudes and fought until the end.”
Alcona was able to hold commanding leads of 14-0 after one, 26-4 at the half and 39-8 entering the fourth.
Brooke Binder led the Braves with four points. Alcona had Carmen Dellar score 12 points and Sierra West put in 10.
Tawas finishes the season 4-15 overall.
“It has been such a pleasure to coach these ladies and although the season didn’t go how we all wanted, I wouldn’t trade these girls for anyone,” Edwards said. “We will have a few girls returning that didn’t play this year which will help a lot and we’ll have the gym open all summer so the team can get in continue to develop. We have some really committed ladies and know they will continue to grow leaps and bounds. Excited to see what the future holds.”