TAWAS CITY – When the Tawas Area hockey team met up with Bishop Foley United back in early December, the Braves mostly had their way with them. On Friday, playing that same Bishop Foley team in a showcase at Gladwin’s Community Arena, Tawas had to hang on for dear life to get a hard-fought 3-1 victory.

“They were vastly improved from the first time we played them,” head coach Mel Rettell said. “It was a struggle, but we got through it and we hadn’t played a game in a couple of weeks. We had a little rust, but we did OK.”

