HALE — The Hale boys basketball team hung around with host Alcona at times in the two’s North Star League crossover game on Thursday. The Eagles could never quite get over the hump though, as the Tigers claimed a 48-32 victory.
After Alcona led 14-5 after the first quarter, Hale received a lay-up by Jeff Guoan and a three pointer by Brady McCadie to pull the Eagles within 14-10.
The Tigers surged back to a 19-10 lead midway through the frame, with Eddie Lavere cutting that down to 19-12.
Alcona led 24-16 at the half and pulled away to lead by double digits for most of the second half; including a 38-24 margin entering the fourth.
The Eagles had Guoan finish with 11 points to lead the way, McCadie, Lavere and Aidan Egresics put in five points apiece and adding two points each was Sam Patten, Lawrence Mullins and Reece Ready. McCadie also tracked down 13 rebounds and passed for four assists, Egresics had five rebounds and Lavere added three assists.
For Alcona, Garrett Somers led the way with 14 points and with 10 apiece was Hayden Johnston and David Sharboneau.
On Monday, Dec. 5 the Eagles opened up the season with a NSL crossover win over Rogers, City, 51-39.
In the first quarter, Lavere hit a three pointer and finished with seven points to help Hale to a 9-6 edge after one. Egresics got going in the second quarter, netting eight points in the paint. Lavere added another six points as the Eagle lead grew to 29-14 at the half.
In the third, Hale had four points each from Preston Bassi and McCadie, as they helped make it 39-26 entering the fourth.
Egresics finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, Lavere netted 15 points, Bassi chipped in with eight, Guoan and McCadie were good for two apiece; with McCadie also tracking down 13 rebounds. Zander Johnson and Patten added two points each.
Spencer Whitford paced Rogers City with 11 points.
Hale (1-1 overall) was at the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, hosts Whittemore-Prescott on Friday and stays at home to battle Wolverine on Wednesday.