HALE — The Hale boys basketball team hung around with host Alcona at times in the two’s North Star League crossover game on Thursday. The Eagles could never quite get over the hump though, as the Tigers claimed a 48-32 victory.

After Alcona led 14-5 after the first quarter, Hale received a lay-up by Jeff Guoan and a three pointer by Brady McCadie to pull the Eagles within 14-10.

