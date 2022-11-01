MANCELONA — A year ago, the Tawas Ravens had to survive a nail-biting championship game in order to win the Northwest Youth Conference football trophy. On Saturday, Oct. 22, taking on the Alpena Jets up in Mancelona, the Ravens put forth a performance that was anything but stressful, as they controlled the contest the entire way, winning 26-7 to claim the league title the second year in a row.

“It was huge,” head coach Doug Livingston said. “We didn’t start off last season with a goal of making it to the finals, but just like last year we just wanted to stay together, keep the family together and play one more week. When we hit the playoffs again, we would just scream one more week after every game.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos