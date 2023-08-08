TAWAS CITY – With fall sports ramping up the action with official practices this week, it is a good time to take a look at area football teams’ schedules. The four Iosco County teams have not made the playoffs since the 2020 season, so they’ll look to break that drought in the coming weeks.
Oscoda (4-5 record last year)
The Owls closed out last season by winning three of their final four contests. They’ll look to pick up where they left off, when opening their new campaign on Thursday, Aug. 24 at home against Houghton Lake (1-8 last year), a team they beat 30-12 in last year’s season opener. They’ll follow that with a week two Thursday game at a traditionally good Charlevoix team (8-2) in what will also be their Northern Michigan Football League Leaders Division opener.
From there the Owls are scheduled to play on Friday nights the rest of the season. Week three is at Mancelona (1-8) and in week four they’ll return home for another league game against Elk Rapids (6-4) for Hall of Fame Night. In week five, they’ll head down to rival Tawas Area (2-7), where the coveted News-Press trophy will be on the line. The Owls will look to make it seven in a row over their rival Braves, who will also be a conference opponent this season.
They’ll stay on the road in weeks six and seven, heading to Harbor Springs (0-9) and league foe Benzie Central (4-7). They’ll return home for a date against Boyne City (9-1) for their final league game in week eight before wrapping up the season in Frankfort (8-2) in week nine.
Tawas Area (2-7 last year)
The Braves were able to get wins over Mancelona and Glen Lake last season, and second year head coach Zack Blanchard is hoping for even bigger things this fall. They’ll have a great opportunity at some wins in the first three weeks of the year, before their schedule amps up in difficulty.
In their season opener, on Thursday, Aug. 24 they will host Pinconning (0-9 last season). The Spartans enter the year on a 15-game losing streak. This will be the first meeting for the former Northeast Michigan Conference rivals since 2015. They’ll play Thursday night in week two as well, when they head to Mancelona (1-8) and in week three they’ll play on Friday night, when they return home to take on Johannesburg-Lewiston (1-8).
Tawas heads up to Benzie Central (4-7) in week four and in week five, they’ll return home and look to snap their six-game losing streak against rival Oscoda (4-5). Benzie Central and Oscoda are both Northern Michigan Football League Leaders Division contests.
Week six features another home contest, this time taking on Frankfort (8-2). Weeks seven-through nine are all conference games. Week seven is at Elk Rapids (6-4), week eight is a Saturday afternoon game at home against Charlevoix (8-2) and they’ll wrap up the season with an away game in Boyne City (9-1).
Whittemore-Prescott (3-6 last year)
The Cardinals’ enrollment is small enough to be playoff eligible in 8-man play this fall, so if things go their way they know they’ll be able to make the post-season.
They open the season with Thursday road games at Hillman (3-6 last year) and Brethren (4-5) in weeks one and two.
They’ll play from Fridays the rest of the way, beginning with their home and North Star League Big Dipper opener against the Charlton Heston Academy (0-9) in week three. Week four sees a contest in AuGres (9-2) and week five will have Atlanta (4-5) come to town.
Week six sees a return to Big Dipper action at Rogers City (9-1). Week seven is a home game against non-league Forest Area (1-7) and week eight is a home NSL Big Dipper contest with Mio (4-5). They’ll wrap up the season at league opponent Alcona (7-2).
Hale (1-8 last season)
Hale struggled through last season with a youthful roster and was unable to play two games due to low numbers. The Eagles hope to get things turned around this year, and shedding some of the bigger schools from their schedule should help things. Hale has an enrollment of just 86 students this fall, making them the smallest football program in the area.
The Eagles open the season on Friday, Aug. 25 at Posen (7-3 last year) in what is also a North Star League Little Dipper contest. They’ll play Baldwin (2-5) at home in a week two non-league game on a Thursday. In week three they’ll head to Onekama (3-6) for a Saturday afternoon game, and then in week four they’ll return home to take on Mio (4-5), in another Saturday afternoon contest.
They’ll play on Fridays the rest of the season, and they’ll welcome in Engadine (2-6) in week five. The Eagles return to NSL Little Dipper action in week six with a home game against Hillman (3-6) . Week seven sees them hit the road to the Charlton Heston Academy (0-9), where they’ll face the team they earned their lone victory against last season.
Hale wraps up the season with a pair of home NSL Little Dipper home games, taking on AuGres (9-2) in week eight and Atlanta (4-5) in week nine.
AuGres (9-2 last season)
AuGres sits just outside of Iosco County, and was the lone area team to qualify for the playoffs last fall. The Wolverines won the North Star League Little Dipper and also won a playoff game over North Huron. They’ll look to tap back into that magic this season.
In weeks one and two, the Wolverines will play on Thursday, starting with visiting Atlanta (4-5) for a North Star League Big Dipper game, and then hit the road to the Charlton Heston Academy (0-9).
The rest of their contests will be on Fridays. Week three and four see home NSL crossover games against Rogers City (9-1) and Whittemore-Prescott (3-6). AuGres hits the road for a NSL Little Dipper game at Hillman (3-6) in week five and plays a crossover game at Mio (4-5) the following week. They take on Alcona (7-2) in a crossover game week seven and then conclude the year with a pair of NSL Little Dipper games. Week eight is a road contest at Hale (1-8) and week nine is potentially a key home showdown with Posen (7-3).