TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area boys basketball team entered Saturday’s game with Elk Rapids on a six-game winning streak. The Braves and Elks, who were meeting up at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, played through a close game, with Elk Rapids pulling off a 52-46 victory.
“Great experience to play at LCA again,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “It is definitely a different environment for a lot of reasons. Charter bus, big arena, Saturday afternoon game, excitement of being at LCA; all of which are great for the guys and at the same time adds some adversity to the norm.”
On top of all that the Braves were taking on an Elk Rapids team that already has 10 wins this season.
“Elk Rapids is also a really good team and one that we could very well see in the state tournament at the regional level,” Kaems said. “Both teams got off to a slow start as it was about four minutes before either team scored. After that, both teams kind of settled in. It was a close competitive game, but Elk Rapids put a little run on us in the third and we just couldn’t close the gap. A few bounces go our way and it may have been a different result. We will break the game down and get better from it for sure.”
The Braves had first quarter threes from Alex Kaems and Jake Look, but the Elks held a slim 11-10 lead after one.
In the second, Vinnie Frank was able to net six points and Kaems buried another three, but the Elks maintained their one point lead at the half, 20-19.
Five different Tawas players scored in the third, but Elk Rapids was able to extend its lead to 40-33 entering the fourth and managed to hang on from there.
The Braves had Frank finish with 20 points, Kaems hit three treys to finish with nine points, Look chipped in with eight points, Granite Barringer was able to score four, Ethan Hedglin netted three and Kyle Velasco put in two points.
Friday’s scheduled home game against Sault Ste. Marie was cancelled. The Sault was traveling south for the game, when their bus broke down in St. Ignace, preventing them from completing the trip.
Tawas (9-4 overall) heads to Midland Calvary Baptist on Friday, hosts rival Oscoda on Monday and stays at home to take on Alcona on Monday.