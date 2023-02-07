TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area boys basketball team entered Saturday’s game with Elk Rapids on a six-game winning streak. The Braves and Elks, who were meeting up at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, played through a close game, with Elk Rapids pulling off a 52-46 victory.

“Great experience to play at LCA again,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “It is definitely a different environment for a lot of reasons. Charter bus, big arena, Saturday afternoon game, excitement of being at LCA; all of which are great for the guys and at the same time adds some adversity to the norm.”

