HALE — Hale struggled in the first half of its boys basketball season finale at home against Fairview on Thursday. Hale erased a halftime deficit though, and dominated the second half allowing them to pick up a 53-41 North Star League Little Dipper victory.
Facing a 22-18 deficit at the half, the Hale started the third quarter on an 11-0 run. Gage Kangas tied the game at 22-all, and he also put his team ahead with a pair of free throws at 24-22.
Zach Koepke finished off the run with a three pointer 29-24 and Hale remained ahead at 33-26 entering the fourth.
A Nate Hall lay-up early in the final frame pushed Hale to a 37-29 lead and a put-back by Mike Koepke put the Eagles lead to double digits at 39-29.
Hale continued to roll from there, and with a 50-31 lead in the final moments, Sam Patten capped the night off with a three pointer to bring it to the final.
Things weren’t so easy for Hale early on though. Fairview, seeking its first win of the season played inspired ball, taking an early 10-2 lead and led 12-6 after one.
Fairview pushed its lead to 16-8 and 18-10 midway through the second, with a Brady McCadie three trimming that to 18-13.
Z. Koepke and Kangas added a bucket apiece late in the frame, helping the Eagles pull within 22-18 by the half.
Leading the way was Z. Koepke with 14 points, M. Koepke put in nine, Kangas finished with eight, Maddox chipped in with seven, McCadie netted six, Patten added three, Jerrick Johnson had two and Jeff Guoan and Nick Short had one point apiece.
On Tuesday, March 1, the Eagles won a home NSL Crossover game over Whittemore-Prescott, 50-49.
The Eagles were behind 9-8 after the first quarter and 26-25 at the half, but Hale swung ahead 42-36 entering the fourth. Z. Koepke hit a pair of baskets in the final minutes to help the Eagles hang on for the narrow win.
Brandon Maddox led the Eagles with 13 points, Nate Hall chipped in with 11, Z. Koepke and Kangas each finished with nine, Jeff Guoan and Mike Koepke each had three and Jerrick Johnson netted two.
Hale (4-15 overall, 2-8 NSL Little Dipper) played Mio in its Division 4 district opener on Monday, at Hillman. Host Hillman, Atlanta and Fairview fill out the rest of the district, with the winner moving on to Tuesday’s regional semi-final game at Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart.