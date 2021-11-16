TAWAS CITY – Fresh off a district championship, the Tawas Area volleyball team was playing in a Division 3 regional semifinal at Houghton Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 9, against Beaverton. The Lady Braves played the Lady Beavers close through the first two sets, but were ultimately swept in straight sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25-8.
“The team came out strong against and played them point for point for most of the first set,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “I think the thing that hurt us the most in the first set was serving. This is a very tough serving team and when you are missing six or seven serves in a set you can’t play with a good team. We struggled at the serving line the whole night sometimes we would hit one serve and miss the second and you can’t play that way. Serves I think are where nerves show up and the girls were very tight going into the match.”
Experience may have been a factor as well, as this was Tawas’ first trip to regionals since 2015 while the Beavers have been making trips to regionals regularly.
“Beaverton has won five straight district titles and played in the state semifinals last year, so this level of pressure is not new for this team and it was for us,” Elowsky said.
Elise Klinger led the Braves with five kills and three blocks and Tae Eberline had 12 digs.
“Klinger had a great night, she really took the middle hitting game away from Beaverton with her blocking presence,” Elowsky said. “Eberline had another great night for us on defense and led the team in digs. The last few weeks, she has really become a factor in the success of the team. She has the ability to cover a lot of ground and reads toe offense pretty well. Emma Hayes also had a great night for us in serve-receive.”
The loss of course ends a unique season for the Braves, one that they only had one home contest, one home tournament with the rest on the road. The culmination of which of course came in their district championship thanks to wins over Alcona and Oscoda.
“I think the team had a good season and I was proud of their district run last week and it was amazing to get that title,” Elowsky said. “This was an almost entirely new squad on the floor this year, with Elise Klinger and Marleigh Moeller the only two players who had much varsity game experience. I think we closed most of the weak areas up by the first part of October. Olivia Morand did a great job running our offense this season and our serve receive was at its best the last few weeks.”
The veteran head coach is also hoping that the team can pick up where they left off next fall.
“I think next year’s team will have an advantage over this years’ team,” Elowsky said. “With so much tournament play most of the team has gotten more experience time on them. Setter Alivia Howe has done a great job working behind Olivia Morand and will be able to pick up the offense next year.
“We are returning hitters Elise Klinger and Emma Koroly both of who were big parts of the district win as well as defensive specialists Miranda Nickell and Emma Hayes, two players also who had great seasons. Hitters Bethany Sides and Ava Busch had a lot of varsity time and utility player Hanna O’Rourke really upped her game the last few weeks. This teams’ future looks great for next year and will bring the experience of regionals and a district title into next year.”