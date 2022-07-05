TAWAS CITY – At the recommendation of Athletic Director Jonathan Mejeur, the Tawas Area Schools (TAS) Board of Education unanimously approved a slate of coaches for fall sports at a special meeting held June 27.
In addition to varsity football head coach Zachary Blanchard, who had already been hired, Eric Haglund and Derek Hopkins were named as assistant varsity football coaches. Brent Toska will be head coach for JV football, assisted by Derek Moe, and Gus Oliver and Jonathan Warner will coach seventh and eighth grade football.
Ken Cook will coach varsity boys’ soccer. Carol Elowsky will guide the varsity volleyball team, while Erica Russo will coach JV volleyball and Erin Klinger will head up the ninth grade volleyball unit. The seventh and eighth grade volleyball coaching position remains vacant.
Brianna Griffiths will be the cross country coach, and the cheerleading team will be led by Kelli King.
The meeting featured a fairly light agenda and lasted less than 30 minutes. Other matters before the Board included the acceptance of a letter of resignation from freshman volleyball coach Riley Montgomery, and a notice of retirement submitted by social science teacher Andy Ernst, who had served the District for 26 years.
The Board also hired Heather Hukill as a first-grade teacher and Kristen Wood to teach kindergarten, and renewed the long-term substitute contract with Kristina Warner.
Superintendent John Klinger reported on the progress made by the personnel committee in their search for a new principal for Clara Bolen Elementary School, noting that the committee’s recommendation is expected to be presented at the next regular School Board meeting on July 11.
Finally, the Board voted 7-0 to approve a Resolution for Final Amendments to the District’s 2021-2022 Budgets. Subject to the results of a final audit due in the fall, the remaining balance in the General Fund as of June 30, was $4,942,173. The Lunch Fund finished the school year with a balance of $206,981, the Debt Retirement Fund held $128,121, the Sinking fund balance was $445,187, and the Student/School Activity Fund wound up at $224,917.