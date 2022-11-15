EAST TAWAS — The Tawas Area softball team is officially on the move. Though, it is only be a few blocks away. The Lady Braves softball team will have a new field for their home games beginning spring 2023, when they’ll host contests at Bolen Park on Newman Street.
“I can not take credit for the move to Bolen park, there is a long list of people who have helped brainstorm this idea, and turn a vision into a well organized plan,” Tawas softball head coach Marcus Doan said. “The idea on moving to this location is to give both the boys baseball players, and girls softball team that high school experience they deserve. Having both ball teams at the same complex, I hope, will bring more Tawas students and fans out to support them.”
Having the school’s baseball and softball teams play on fields should certainly add to the gam day experience for both programs.
“I can’t wait to have that first home game to see the crowds, and hear the roars from both fields,” Doan said. “We are very excited to have a true home field. In years past, there has been scheduling conflicts with (adult league) softball at Dewey Durant (their former home park). With this move, I hope it will benefit all parties involve, not to mention, we won’t have to deal with that dreaded temporary fence.”
While it was formerly a little league baseball field, the transition to a high school softball field happened quickly; and has a beautiful infield with red clay.
“The renovations on the field seemed to happen in warp speed,” Doan said. “As soon as there was approval from the school board, the action plan was put into place. The City of East Tawas and East Tawas City Parks have been a delight to work with. Between both of them, funds from Tawas Area Schools and the expertise of Bolen Asphalt Paving, they were able to provide us the best playing surface in the area.”
A recent kickball tournament also helped raise funds for a new scoreboard.
“I was approached by Kenny Jordan Sr. (with the idea of the tournament), I am humbled by all of the support this community has poured out to the softball program,” Doan said. “The volunteers that have helped along the way are a great addition to our softball family.”
Weather permitting, next April the Lady Braves will get to run out on their new field for the first time.
“We still have a long ways to go to get to that final vision of a premiere baseball/softball complex, but I couldn’t be happier with progress that has been made in a short amount of time,” Doan said.