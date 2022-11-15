RENOVATIONS

RENOVATIONS — Renovations being done on the little league baseball field at Bolen Park will allow it to be used as the new home for the Tawas Area softball program beginning this spring.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

EAST TAWAS — The Tawas Area softball team is officially on the move. Though, it is only be a few blocks away. The Lady Braves softball team will have a new field for their home games beginning spring 2023, when they’ll host contests at Bolen Park on Newman Street.

“I can not take credit for the move to Bolen park, there is a long list of people who have helped brainstorm this idea, and turn a vision into a well organized plan,” Tawas softball head coach Marcus Doan said. “The idea on moving to this location is to give both the boys baseball players, and girls softball team that high school experience they deserve. Having both ball teams at the same complex, I hope, will bring more Tawas students and fans out to support them.”

