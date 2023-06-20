EAST TAWAS – Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park have scheduled a golf fundraiser.
The 18-hole scramble format event with cart will be held Saturday, July 22. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start for all teams – women, men and mixed. The event will be followed by a steak dinner with side dishes. Participants will also be eligible to try their luck to win a variety of prizes.
This event is again being held at Knoll View Golf Course to support the Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park special projects. The course is located at 1020 US-23, AuGres.
Cost is $75 per player or $300 per four-person team. This is a four-person scramble format; however, if you don’t have a team of four, organizers can match you with other golfers in a variety of levels so you can join the fun, meet new people, make business or social contacts.
Registration forms are available now at www.tawaslighthousefriends.com (Golf Scramble), or at Knoll View Golf Course Pro Shop. Registration and payment is expected by July 15, in order to prepare for the team participation.