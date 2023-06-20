EAST TAWAS – Friends of Tawas Point Lighthouse and State Park have scheduled a golf fundraiser.

The 18-hole scramble format event with cart will be held Saturday, July 22. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. shotgun start for all teams – women, men and mixed. The event will be followed by a steak dinner with side dishes. Participants will also be eligible to try their luck to win a variety of prizes.

