WHITTEMORE – Whittemore-Prescott fought to the end in a North Star League 8-man football game at Hillman Friday. The Cardinals, couldn’t quite overcome a Tiger team that has playoff aspirations, however, fading in the second half, 36-14.
“We were winning the game 14-12 at the half but we lost two of our players to injury just prior to half and going into the game, we were already down two starters,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “So, with half of our starters out it just proved to be too much of an obstacle to overcome. I’m really proud of these young men they played their hearts out and they left everything out on that field.”
Nick Smith had a big offensive night, passing for 57 yards and rushing for 213 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. He also had seven tackles, two for a loss and one interception on defense.
Shawn Lauria had 57 yards receiving and two tackles. Will Stothers had 12 tackles, three for a loss and one sack, Nathan Lintz had eight tackles, Dylan Broughton also had eight tackles, Jake Burr had seven tackles, Dylan Parent and Luke Mervyn had four tackles apiece and Jesse Morrison had two tackles.
W-P (2-6 overall, 1-4 NSL) wraps up the season at home on Thursday, when it welcomes in NSL foe Atlanta (3-5, 1-4).
“We are going to piece somethings together and have three really good practices this week and get ready to play and try to send our seniors out with a win Thursday night at home,” Murphy said.