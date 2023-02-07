WHITTEMORE – At the half, the Oscoda boys basketball team found themselves with just a five point lead over host Whittemore-Prescott Friday. The Owls were able to control things in the third quarter though, and that turned into a 53-37 North Star League Big Dipper win for the Owls.

“We were super happy with the win, they had beaten Alcona earlier in the week and I have known (W-P head coach) Ryan Lomason for a long time and he is doing a really good job with them and they are playing really hard,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “They are playing their opponents tough, so I was worried for sure.”

