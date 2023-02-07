WHITTEMORE – At the half, the Oscoda boys basketball team found themselves with just a five point lead over host Whittemore-Prescott Friday. The Owls were able to control things in the third quarter though, and that turned into a 53-37 North Star League Big Dipper win for the Owls.
“We were super happy with the win, they had beaten Alcona earlier in the week and I have known (W-P head coach) Ryan Lomason for a long time and he is doing a really good job with them and they are playing really hard,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “They are playing their opponents tough, so I was worried for sure.”
After leading 24-19 at the half, Oscoda was able to get things going in the paint. Connor McNichol made the Cards play down low, scoring eight points in the third, helping Oscoda to a 42-24 lead entering the fourth.
McNichol added another eight points of his career high 22 in the final frame as the owls played their way to the win.
“They sat in a two-three zone, trying to take our guards away, but we did notice that we had a size advantage in the middle,” Poland said. “They were leaving them open a little bit, so that was one of our points of emphasis, to get it to them down low. I think the guys did a really nice job recognizing that and I think Connor still has another gear. I think that is a compliment to him, I think he can put up those kind of numbers up every night.”
For the Cardinals, it was a disappointing loss after getting one of their best wins of the season over Alcona earlier in the week.
“It was a rough one, we didn’t shoot well and came up short,” Lomason said.
The Owls also led the game 9-7 after the first quarter.
To go along with McNichol’s 22 points, Thad Spragg put in 12, Michael Myles had nine, Blake Mallak chipped in with eight and Jaeden Ulman scored two.
For the Cardinals, Dylan Brought led the way with seven points, with six each was Will LaFranca, Logan Aiello and Ashton Hunt. Brady Oliver added five Dylan Cockrell put in four and Mark Howie put in three.
Oscoda also hosted NSL Big Dipper leading and top-10 ranked Mio on Tuesday, Jan. 31. They gave the Thunderbolts a battle, but lost in overtime, 45-40.
“I’m as competitive as they come and I was super disappointed that it slipped away,” Poland said. “I thought we had an opportunity in overtime to take the lead but we had a bad possession and Mio came back and scored and then they did a really nice job of holding the ball. They are really fundamentally sound.”
The game was tied 8-8 after the first quarter, with Mio pulling ahead to lead 21-15 at the half and 32-28 entering the fourth.
The Owls rallied to get back in the game in the final minutes though, and had a three pointer by Myles with just three seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime; deadlocked at 38-apiece.
The Owls could only get a field-goal by Myles in the overtime session though, allowing Mio to pull off the win.
“I thought that was the hardest 32 minutes we have played all year and that allows you to challenge the number six team in Division 4 and I think that is a compliment to our kids,” Poland said.
Myles hit five threes and finished with 22 points, Mallak had six points, with four apiece was Spragg and McNichol and adding two each was Ulman and Gage Woodward.
Oscoda (5-7 overall, 3-4 NSL Big Dipper) was at home against Alcona on Tuesday, hosts the Charlton Heston Academy on Friday and heads to rival Tawas Area on Monday.
W-P had a solid win over visiting Alcona on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 53-44 in NSL Big Dipper action.
The Tigers carried a 14-11 lead after the first, but the Cardinals went ahead 26-21 at the half and still led 36-28 entering the fourth.
“It was back-and-forth, the kids fought hard and came out on top,” Lomason said.
Hunt had a big night with 23 points, LaFranca was able to score seven, Oliver put in six, Howie netted five and with four apiece was Cockrell, Broughton and Xander Colvin.
W-P (6-7 overall, 2-4 NSL Big Dipper) was at home against the Charlton Heston Academy on Monday, heads to Charlton Heston today (Wednesday), hosts Rogers City on Friday and stays at home to take on Midland Calvary Baptist on Tuesday.