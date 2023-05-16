HALE – Hale welcomed in North Star League Little Dipper rival AuGres on Thursday. Game one saw the Lady Wolverines get a close 6-5 win, while the Lady Eagles got their revenge in game two with an 18-7 victory.
AuGres got the win from Isabella Ferehling, as she went six innings and gave up five hits and struck out six.
Their offense had Adelaide Baur get three hits, Mary Czarnik drove in Allyson Stange for the late go-ahead run and finished with three RBI and Emily Freehling had two RBI and two steals.
For Hale, Erica Bernard took the loss, going six innings and striking out eight batters. Ali Beebe went three-for-three including a double and Callie Hicks had two hits and also drew a walk.
“Good old-fashioned North Star League rivalry,” Hale head coach Jeremy Beebe said. “We were down by four runs, but rallied in the bottom of the fifth to tie it up with hits and RBI from Dalaney Kimmerer, Bella Coutts, Cordelia Streeter, and Aurora Brito. AuGres scored one run in the top of the sixth and was able to keep the flock of Lady Eagles flightless in their half of the inning (from scoring). Our bats finally came to life with a team total of 10 hits and Bernard had a strong performance on slab. The girls fielded well, too. We just came up a little short at the end.”
In game two, Hicks led the game off with a home run to give Hale an early boost. Beebe had the win, going five innings and giving up seven runs, two earned on two hits and five strikeouts. Hicks finished with three hits, Beebe and Kimmerer had three hits each, Brooke Sheldon had two hits and three steals, Hicks had two hits, Streeter had two hits and turned an unassisted double play on defense and Bernard doubled, walked and came in to score two runs.
“Callie led off the game with a home run and and Hale was totally in control from there on,” Beebe said. “We did a lot of things right for a great team win.”
For AuGres, Shea Menard, I. Freehling and Stange all had multiple hits.
AuGres played at home against Atlanta on Monday and heads to Whittemore-Prescott this coming Monday.
Hale played up at Posen on Monday, heads to Atlanta on Thursday and is at a tournament in Posen on Saturday.