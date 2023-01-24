TAWAS CITY – Coming off of blowout wins over Oscoda and Alpena in their two previous contests, Wednesday’s 57-30 win over visiting Beaverton couldn’t help but feel like a bit of a let down for the Tawas boys’ basketball team. Still, for the Braves, it was a win over a team with an above .500 record and guided by hall of fame head coach Roy Johnston, who has over 800 career wins under his belt.

“I guess you have to be happy about it,” head coach Todd Kaems said of what was his team’s fifth straight win. “I think Beaverton is a solid team, so to beat a solid team when we aren’t at our best is good.”

