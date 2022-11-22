CROSS COUNTRY COACH

CROSS COUNTRY COACH — Derek Marr, a 2004 Hale graduate (far right), has had much success as the cross country coach at Marquette High School.

 Courtesy photo

MARQUETTE — When he was a high school student athlete at Hale, Derek Marr was a key reason for not only the rebirth but the success of their cross country program. He has not only stayed involved in distance running, he has had vast amounts of success as the head coach of Marquette High School’s cross country team. Last month he served as head coach of the school’s U.P. state champion boys’ and girls’ cross country teams.

“A desire to help others achieve their best (got me into coaching),” Marr, a 2004 Hale graduate said. “I was very fortunate to have great role models in coaching that started at Hale High School. Barry Johnson was the school counselor, I didn’t realize it at the time but he was integrating sport psychology into our practices every day, he facilitated a growth mindset and relentless optimism to achieve in the face of challenges in all of his athletes. Reflecting back, this is probably a strong reason why I was led to earn a Ph.D. in sport psychology.

