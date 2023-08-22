TAWAS CITY – It was much closer than their season opener two days earlier. The Tawas Area soccer team was still unable to pull off a win on Friday, as they lost to visiting Ogemaw Heights 3-2 in Northern Michigan Soccer League action.
“It was unfortunate we put in one of those goals for them,” head coach Ken Cook said. “My player was there and got a head on it, however, he deflected it into the goal and there wasn’t much (goalie) Axel Eklund could do. Overall, we played well.”
Gage Maxfield scored both goals for the Braves, with Trace Reay and Braden Bolen getting one assist each. Eklund finished with 10 saves in net.
On Wednesday, Tawas hosted Gladwin in another NMSL contest, in what was also their season opener. The Braves lost this one, 4-0.
The Flying G’s scored in the opening minutes and held a 2-0 lead just 20 minutes into the contest.
“We graduated a large class last year so we have quite a few new players who were able to get some good game experience,” Cook said. ‘We liked some of what we saw. Hopefully we can build off of this.”
Eklund was in goal making eight saves.
Tawas (0-2 overall, 0-2 NMSL) hosted Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday and heads down to Shepherd this coming Monday.