EAST TAWAS — Tawas Area had its first home golf meet of the season on Tuesday, April 26, hosting the Bogey’s Indoor Golf Invitational at Red Hawk Golf Course. The Braves hosted the 16 team invite, and managed to take third place with a team score of 364. Alpena won the event with a 344 and Ogemaw Heights was second with a 352.
“It was a great success,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “It was a great fundraiser for the program and even though it was brutally cold, Red Hawk was in great shape and the players enjoyed themselves. As a team we played well again. We also had some tremendous individual successes with Alex Kaems and Granite Barringer receiving medals.”
Kaems won his second tournament of the year, with an 18 hole score of 81. Barringer was eighth with an 88, Walker Hazen shot a 94, Devin Gratoff hit a 101, Jake Look carded a 102, Robert Jenkins had a 104, Austin Baker tallied a 110, Everett Hanson added a 122 and Sherman Hayes came in with a 131.
On Friday, Tawas played at the Gladwin Invitational at Sugar Springs Golf Course, where they took second out of eight teams with a 353. Ogemaw won with a 332.
“We had very favorable playing conditions and we took advantage of it,” Vainer said. “We put up a very strong 353 as a team and players put up some great individual scores for us.”
Barringer recorded his first eagle in competitive play and finished in seventh with an 85, Look was eighth with an 87, Hazen had a 90, Grathoff and Austin Baker each shot 91, Jenkins tallied a 96, Hayes had a 116 and Hanson finished with a 125.
On Monday, April 25 the Braves played at the Detroit County Club, where they put up a team score of 369.
“It was a true privilege to play Detroit Golf Club,” Vainer said. “It was a very tough course with very tough competitors, as you might expect for a tournament being held at the only current PGA Tour stop in Michigan. All the players received exclusive DGC Rocket Mortgage Classic Ball Markers. We did put up a very solid 369 team score, especially considering the amount of rain that we had throughout the round.”
Kaems had the team’s low score with a 79, Hazen shot a 90, Grathoff added a 97, Barringer hit a 103 and Hayes came in with a 115.
Tawas was at Warwick Hills in Grand Blanc on Monday, heads to the West Branch Country Club on Thursday, is at Forest Dunes in Roscommon on Friday and heads up to Boyne Mountain on Monday.