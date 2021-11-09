WHITTEMORE – All those long road trips during the course of the regular season paid off for the Tawas Area volleyball team Friday night. The Lady Braves, battling Oscoda for a Division 3 district championship at Whittemore-Prescott, were able to tap into their experience to outlast the heavily favored Lady Owls in five thrilling sets, allowing them to get the win, 21-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25 and 15-8; for their first district title since 2015.
“This one felt really good, we have played such a tough schedule this year, but I think that really made us tough and ready for this,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We had everyone in the right spot, everyone was flowing; it looked really good tonight.”
While the Lady Braves lost to Oscoda back in September and had the inferior record, they were able to play what might have been their best game of the season on this night.
Senior Brooke Chrivia, who had plenty of big moments in the game, echoed the team’s schedule as a key factor in helping them come out on top.
“It means a lot (to win districts),” she said. “We definitely struggled this season having to travel so much and go the distances that we had to go to play, but I think it prepared us for this, especially coming off a loss to Oscoda at the start of the season. It was a really big accomplishment for us.”
And while the trip from Tawas over to Whittemore wasn’t exactly a long one, it may have been just long enough to be a difference maker as well.
“On the bus on our way here, we just told ourselves to stay humble and whatever happens, happens; just play our hearts out because this could potentially be our last game,” Chrivia said.
Oscoda’s win in the fourth set forced the decisive final frame, but the Braves, with the district trophy on the line, came out on fire in the fifth. They raced to an 8-1 lead behind the steady serving of Taelyn Eberline. Eberline had an early ace in that spurt and she was aided by four kills by Elise Klinger and a tip-kill by Emma Koroly.
The Owls pulled within 11-5 and 12-6, but a tip-kill by Halaina Bond made it 14-7, and moments later Abby Herbolsheimer rose up to the net for the championship winning spike to finish off the upset.
“That is kind of how we looked at all week long, as the underdogs,” Elowsky said. “Oscoda has a great team, they won the North Star League and have been consistent through all their tournaments. They were the ones that were expected to have everything; but its hard to play from the front sometimes.”
Oscoda did manage to take the first set, as they broke a 21-all deadlock with the final four points of the frame to lead 1-0.
Tawas started off the second set on good footing thanks to three straight aces by Olivia Morand that made it 5-1, and a block by Klinger kept them ahead at 7-3. The Braves used a well-timed tip by Koroly to pull ahead 13-7, but Oscoda rallied to tie it up at 15-all.
Oscoda pulled ahead 23-21 late in the set, but Tawas was able to claim the final four points, including an ace by Klinger to pull the match to a set apiece.
In the third, Chrivia had back-to-back kills that saw Tawas ahead 19-13, and though a Koroly kill made it 20-13, Oscoda managed to make things interesting once again, rallying to the set at 23-all.
After an Oscoda lift gave Tawas a point, Marleigh Moeller stepped to the service line and found an empty spot on the court for and ace and 25-23 set win, putting Tawas ahead 2-1.
The Braves carried a 6-3 lead early in the fourth, but Oscoda swung ahead 7-6 and controlled that frame from there; however the momentum shift wasn’t enough to deter Tawas’ championship bid.
“I knew in the fourth set we had our usual bugaboo of missed serves, so we decided we would go back and really focus on those serves, and Eberline came in and served like a machine out there,” Elowsky said. “I’m just super proud of them. They worked so hard this season and we have had so many weird moments with girls missing and injuries, but to have them all come together at this point is what you want when you are coaching.”
Koroly led the team’s attack with 10 kills while Klinger finished with seven kills and six blocks. Chrivia also had seven kills, Morand had 19 assists and four aces and Eberline led the team in digs with 21.
“We went back after the Alcona (district semifinal) game and really worked on keeping Klinger’s shoulders to where they belonged and I thought she played amazing,” Elowsky said. “Chrivia had a really great night at the net, she is just a super smart player and sees the court well; she can push, she can bump and she can drop the ball really good. Eberline, I thought defensively and serving was just on; that was the best I’ve seen her play since I’ve watched her play volleyball.
“I thought it was a great district final, fun to watch and both teams in it to win,” she added. “I have always had respect for Oscoda (head coach) Melissa Curley, she has done a great job with them. I think the great thing about our team is we really have no superstar as you can see from the stats. Everyone contributes I think that also makes us hard to play sometimes as we can go any number of ways to get our team going well.”
On Wednesday, Tawas was able to top Alcona in the district semi-finals, in straight sets, 26-24, 25-14 and 25-14.
Chrivia led the team with 10 kills, Klinger had four blocks, Herbolsheimer led team in aces with
Tawas played Beaverton on Tuesday at Houghton Lake in a regional semifinal game, with the winner of that game playing on Thursday for the regional title. McBain and Meridian played in the other semifinal, with the regional winner advancing to a quarterfinal match on Tuesday in Grayling.
“Regionals will be a test, I have seen Beaverton play and have watched game footage of them,” Elowsky said. “Our serving has to be really on and our defense has to get up their hits. Our tough schedule has given us the chance to play teams like them this season so I think we will give them an aggressive match.”