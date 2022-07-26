OMER – A former member of the Tawas Indies baseball team was inducted into the N.E.M. Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame ceremony was held Sunday, July 17 at the N.E.M. Museum in Omer. Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dave Rozema, a member of the 1984 World Series champions, served as emcee.
Patrick Jordan of Turner was inducted to the N.E. M. Hall of Fame in the Northern Division. He joins fellow Northern Division inductee Roger Silverthorn; and Southern Division inductees Tony Escamilla, Ken (Casey) Carstens and John Pieniozek. Elected to the N.E.M. Hall of Fame posthumously were Art Tremble and Rick Rau.
Perhaps the best quote of the ceremony came from Rau in his background information for the induction into the N.E.M. Hall of Fame: “He showed everyone the easy way to catch a knuckle ball was to wait until it stopped rolling and just pick it up.”
Jordan started playing in the N.E.M. in 1970 at the age of 16 and played 13 years for the Tawas Indies, most of that time he played third base. His career stats for 13 years were a .358 batting average, 163 hits for 455 at bats with 11 home runs.
He played on the 1971 Championship team that beat Midland and went to Jackson to compete in the State Championship. They won one game at the State Championship where he went two for three with a walk and scored three runs.
In the spring of 1972, the Tawas Indies played Midland again and Jordan went one for three against Vern Rule in the last game he pitches as an amateur. The Tawas Indies won the N.E. M. Championship in 1974.
Jordan hit the first pitch of 1977 leading off for a home run. He went 5-for-6 that day with one home run, three doubles, and a single. Jordan said he always respected the Umps call, and never once argues with them.