N.E.M. inductee

INDUCTEE – Patrick Jordan of Turner, left, was inducted into the N.E.M. Hall of Fame on Sunday, July 17 as a member of the Tawas Indies. He is pictured with Dave Rozema, a Detroit Tigers pitcher with the 1984 World Series championship team who served as emcee for the event.

 Courtesy photo

OMER – A former member of the Tawas Indies baseball team was inducted into the N.E.M. Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame ceremony was held Sunday, July 17 at the N.E.M. Museum in Omer. Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dave Rozema, a member of the 1984 World Series champions, served as emcee.

