TAWAS CITY – The Tawas Area cross country teams competed at the Northern Michigan Championship race on Saturday, at Gaylord’s Michaywe Golf Course. The Lady Braves raced their way to a 15th place finish while the boys’ squad was unable to post a team score.
The girls had Aaliyah Cota lead the way with a 31st place finish and time of 20:55, Addison Cota was 73rd at 22:25, Alyssa Runyan was 81st at 22:37, Essi Jumisko ran a 24:21 and was 134th, Mckenzine Nunn placed 136th at 24:24, Madalynn Pearsall was 149th at 25:08 and Megan Wood came in 155th on a run of 25:29.
For the boys, Daniel Stone was 155th on a time of 21:50, Jesse Hartman was 160th at 22:15, Austin Billinghurst was 173rd at 22:57 and Ben Bruno was 184th on a time of 26:17.
“The varsity teams ran after the middle school regionals and had a taste of what regionals would look like this upcoming weekend,” head coach Brianna Griffiths said. “Aaliyah Cota stepped up and ran a season best time and also earned a medal. Addison Cota and Alyssa Runyan both worked hard and received personal records. Unfortunately, we had a few gentlemen not able to run so we were not able to put together a team score. However, Daniel Stone stepped up with a personal record. Overall, this meet was exactly what the Braves needed to show how competitive and strong we are before the regional meet this weekend in East Jordan.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 19 the Braves competed at the Hale Invitational. The Lady Braves won the event with a team score of 22 points, with Ogemaw Heights coming in second with 37. The boys squad finished in fourth, while Fairview on the meet.
The girls were led by Aaliyah Cota who was the race winner in a time of 21:56, Addison Cota was fifth at 23:52, Runyan, Essi Jumisko and Hemker were seventh-eighth-and-ninth on times of 25:11, 25:18 and 25:21, Wood was 11th, Nunn was 12th and Madalynn Pearsall was 13th on times of 26:48, 26:53 and 27:24, Audrey Nguyen was 17th on a time of 29:50 and Ashley Nguyen was 18th by clocking a 30:19.
The boys had Xander Whitford come in 10th on a run of 21:55, Stone was 17th and Matthew Tiffany was 18th on runs of 23:31 and 23:40, with a 24:00 and in 20th place was Jesse Hartman, Billinghurst was 23rd at 24:41 and Bruno was 28th at 26:41.
“Our team ran hard on despite the heat,” Griffiths said.
Tawas heads to East Jordan on Saturday for a Division 4 regional