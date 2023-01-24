WELL DEFENDED

WELL DEFENDED – AuGres’ Brennan Smolen tries to pass the ball away as Hale’s Jeff Guoan and Preston Bassi defend.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

HALE – On paper, Hale’s home North Star League Little Dipper contest with winless AuGres on Tuesday, Jan. 17 looked like an easy victory. The Eagles got all they could handle with the Wolverines however, having to play well enough down the stretch to pull off a 54-38 victory.

“I credit AuGres for playing very well,” Hale head coach Andy Katterman said. “Their coach had them ready to play. They were aggressive on both ends of the floor and played to win.”

