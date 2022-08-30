WHITTEMORE — Finding out just a couple of days before the first game of the season that key players would be ineligible certainly hurt the Whittemore-Prescott 8-man football team on Friday. The Cardinals, hosting Hillman in a North Star League crossover game, found that too much to overcome as they came up short 39-0.

“It was a rough week, we found out that a couple of our guys were ineligible so that was unfortunate they couldn’t play in the game,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “That threw a monkey wrench into things. We found out on Wednesday we would be without them and had to work hard to put something together. That kind of took the wind out of our sails, even though we tried to put on a brave face.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos