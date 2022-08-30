WHITTEMORE — Finding out just a couple of days before the first game of the season that key players would be ineligible certainly hurt the Whittemore-Prescott 8-man football team on Friday. The Cardinals, hosting Hillman in a North Star League crossover game, found that too much to overcome as they came up short 39-0.
“It was a rough week, we found out that a couple of our guys were ineligible so that was unfortunate they couldn’t play in the game,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “That threw a monkey wrench into things. We found out on Wednesday we would be without them and had to work hard to put something together. That kind of took the wind out of our sails, even though we tried to put on a brave face.”
Hillman got the scoring started early in the first quarter with a five yard touchdown run by AJ Jones to make it 6-0. A five yard Easton Hunt touchdown run made it 14-0 after one, and AJ Jones ran in from five yards out as well to make it 20-0 at the half.
The Tigers scored three times in the third quarter to bring out a running clock. Hunt scored on a three yard run and Brody Appelgren and London Achatz found the end zone on runs of five and nine yards.
“We knew they were going to be tough, we had to be firing on all cylinders and we just weren’t,” Murphy said. “We didn’t match their intensity and we had some turnovers right off the bat and just made too many mistakes on offense. I thought my guys played hard on defense, they made them earn everything. We are going to move forward and try to leave that in the past and work hard this week to get ready for a harder Charlton Heston team.”
The Cardinals had Dylan Broughton run nine times for 50 yards and Sam Vyner rushed 14 times for 38 yards. William LaFrance was five-of-nine passing for 35 yards and an interception and Vyner completed a pass for two yards. Vyner also had five receptions for 35 yards.
Broughton and Vyner led the defense with 13 tackles apiece, Eli Murphy had eight tackles, Austin Marr had five tackles and Tyler Schliep took down four. Broughton also had an interception and Schliep recovered a fumble.
“I thought Vyner played a really good game, both offensively and defensively,” Murphy said. “Broughton was a guy you didn’t expect to carry any balls this year and he got on the stat sheet for us rushing, so that was good for him. They both did really well defensively. We had some freshmen come in, like Schliep, who did a good job for his first game, and we are just trying to build on that. We are going to have to have kids step up that thought they were going to play JV this season who are now on varsity.”
W-P (0-1 overall) heads to the Charlton Heston Academy (0-1) on Thursday. The Patriots are coming off a 78-22 loss to Rogers City last week.