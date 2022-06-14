HALE — Doug Bernard has been a part of the hale football program for almost a decade. Now in his 10th year with the team, he will be the one calling the shots, as he was recently named the new varsity football head coach.
“I’m excited to get going for sure,” the 1997 Hale graduate said. “We have a young team, we only have three seniors by the looks of it and pretty much the bulk of the team is going to be seniors and sophomores. I’m looking forward to it though, it is going to be an interesting year, especially with us being young like that.”
Bernard is the program’s eighth different head coach since 2009. He takes over for Grant Kortman, who served as the team’s head coach the last two years. During Kortman’s tenure the Eagles went 7-2, including two long sought after playoff wins in 2020 and 4-5 in 2021. Bernard, was defensive coordinator on those squads.
“I’m not going anywhere, I plan on being here for awhile,” Bernard said. “(Assistant coaches) Chris Bernard and Tim Beebe have been by my side the whole way and they will be there too. I’m excited to get going, I’m surprised at how excited I am. I thought there would be some nervousness, but I have learned a lot the last few years and I am excited to put my own spin on it.”
Having been around Hale football all these years, makes Bernard quite the familiar face around the field already. That is something that should help him hit the ground running as he gets things going this off-season.
“Most the kids know me, I’ve been around for years,” Bernard said. “I’ve been around the varsity program the last two years, I was supposed to be coaching JV and we didn’t have enough kids for one, so I just stuck around with varsity.”
Believe it or not, high school football will have their first practices in less than two months. From now until then, the newly named coach hopes to get things ready for this fall.
“It is really nice to have an off-season to work on (things),” he said. “We are not going to change much from we have done in the last four years. It’s exciting to have an off-season and get the kids back in the program.”