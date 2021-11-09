TAWAS CITY – Another Tawas Area athletic program has found a new conference to call home. Tawas, along with Shepherd, were both recently accepted into the Northern Michigan Soccer League; a long-standing sport-specific conference that has given teams a home, that would otherwise play the sport as an independent.
“The idea of adding Tawas and Shepherd has been a discussion that has been going on for years, we looked at the different schools around the league and some of those schools were struggling with numbers for soccer in both boys and girls and we had lost a few teams in the last few years, such as Bellaire; and Houghton Lake no longer has a boys team,” league president Dave Skinner said. “We were looking at this like bringing in a couple of bigger schools to kind of solidify the conference schedule a little bit. We wanted some schools that we felt like could put together teams for a number of years.
“Schools like Gladwin, Roscommon and Ogemaw Heights have had relationships with Tawas so for the rest of the league, it was just figuring out how to set up the divisions. There was quite a bit of discussion, but there was a unanimous decision to let them in.”
The change will take effect beginning with the spring 2022 girls’ season, where the league will be broken up into two divisions; the west and the east.
In the west will be Brethren, Clare, Big Rapids Crossroads, McBain Northern Michigan Christian, Houghton Lake and Shepherd. The east will be comprised of Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy, Cheboygan, Roscommon, Ogemaw Heights, Gladwin and Tawas Area.
The two schools will also be a part of the conference in boys’ action, beginning with the fall 2022 season. While divisions have not yet been determined for the boys, the other teams in the league that have boys’ squads are Pine River, Crossroads, McBain NMC, Burt Lake NMC, Cheboygan, Roscommon, Ogemaw and Gladwin.
“Not at all worried about the travel, I’m just pleased to have some consistent competition,” longtime Tawas boys’ head coach Ken Cook said. “We traveled to some games this year that we put a lot of mileage on and I would rather it be in a conference playing that far away. I’m pleased and I’m looking forward to the ability of getting some players recognized in a conference environment, which we haven’t been able to do in quite a few years.
“I met with some of the coaches in the all-district meeting, like Gladwin, Ogemaw and Clare, they are all in that conference and they found out we were getting in and everybody was pleased that we were being accepted.”
While Tawas’ football is still a member of the Northern Michigan Football Conference, the rest of its athletic programs will remain independent.
“The goal was to get them started for the girls this spring, and we just got a schedule out a couple weeks ago,” Skinner said. “The big motivation for this was stability; having stability in the conference is good for everyone involved.”