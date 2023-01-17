HALE – The Hale boys basketball team made the trip to Fairview on Thursday. Hale was able to come away with a North Star League Little Dipper victory as well, 52-33.
“Our defense is continuing to improve and I am proud of the way our kids defended,” head coach Andy Katterman said. “Our offense is also continuing to improve and we are working at getting better.”
In the opening quarter, Jeff Guoan was able to score seven points and Brady McCadie knocked down a pair of threes, as Hale led 15-4 after one.
Hale continue to stay hot in the second, getting six more points from Guoan. They also had an and one-play and a three pointer by McCadie, as it was a 30-11 Hale lead at the half.
Guoan’s big night continued in the third quarter, as he put in six more points and pushed his team to a 42-23 lead entering the fourth.
“Our kids are doing a great job of working together to improve,” Katterman said. “Jeff played very well for us and Brady shot the ball well.”
Hale had Guoan finish with 22 points, 11 rebounds and four steals, McCadie had 12 points and five rebounds, Zander Johnson and Preston Bassi each scored four points, Eddie Lavere and Aidan Egresics added three points each and Reece Ready and Deonte Hence had two points apiece.
On Monday, Jan. 9 Hale played a non-league game at Tawas Area. The Eagles dropped this game, 65-22.
The Braves had leads of 15-8, 37-12 and 53-19 after the quarter breaks.
The Eagles were led by Guoan with eight points, Bassi scored six, McCadie put in five, Lavere netted two and Sam Patten added one.
Hale (5-3 overall, 2-0 NSL Little Dipper) was at home against AuGres on Tuesday, stays at home to take on Posen on Thursday and plays at home again on Tuesday, when it welcomes in Oscoda.