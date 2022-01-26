TAWAS CITY — With momentum favoring visiting Oscoda in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s boys basketball game, Tawas Area needed a big time basket. Instead of just one, the Braves received two, as threes by Gabe Kaniszewski and Alex Kaems turned a slim 37-33 lead into a 10-point margin, helping them to a hard-fought 53-40 victory over their longtime inner-county rivals.
“That was a really good sequence, we threw the skip pass to Alex and he hit Gabe coming down,” Tawas head coach Todd Kaems said. “I thought Gabe was going to take it to the rack, but he caught that one in rhythm and stroked it and that put us up seven and then the one from Alex rattled around and in and put us up 10 and then from there, it seemed like we could take a little bit of a breath and relax a little bit.”
Until that point, it was anything but relaxing for the Braves, who were seen by many as the favorites to win the game. Oscoda, which had topped rival Tawas eight straight times coming in, led through much of the first half, and all but erased a double digit second half deficit, when Tawas’ late three-point barrage sealed the game for them.
“I was really proud of our effort,” Oscoda head coach Mike Poland said. “We went through a stretch there where we were not doing a very good job of defensive rebounding and we fixed that and got right back into the game. We just turned the ball over too much in the second half and you can’t do that. That is something we have to fix.”
Oscoda, behind five first quarter points by Blake Mallak and a lay-in by Brendan Apsitis took a 10-7 lead after the first quarter.
Another drive by Mallak gave Oscoda a 12-8 lead early in the second, and the Owls had a chance to extend that lead even further, but missed a pair of makeable shots on their next possession.
This allowed for Tawas to get back-to-back threes by Kaems and Gavin Dukaj, to give Tawas a 14-12 lead, and though a hoop by Michael Gepfrey put Oscoda back ahead at 16-14, a mid-range swish by Granite Barringer and a steal and fast-break hoop by Kaniszewski put Tawas ahead 18-16 at the half.
The third quarter started off with Tawas’ Jake Look hitting threes from the same spot in the right corner, putting Tawas ahead 24-16. Look hit another three that made it a 29-18 lead and Vinnie Frank hit a three of his own and also connected on three free throws, making it 35-23.
A Gepfrey trey put Oscoda within 35-26 entering the fourth, and the Owls clawed all the way back to within 37-33 on a Michael Wrona steal and fast-break basket with about 4:30 left to play.
After the threes by Kaniszewski and Kaems, Oscoda was able to pull within 43-35, but Kaems sent home two more threes down the stretch to help the Braves claim the win.
“I don’t have a crystal ball, so you just never know what is going to happen,” Kaems said. “We are doing some good things and we have a lot to work on. We did a lot better job on the glass in the second half and Jake came in and hit a few shots to help build that gap.”
The win also snapped an eight game losing streak to the Owls, though that wasn’t exactly on Kaems’ mind afterwards.
“I don’t worry about those streaks, seven in a row, eight in a row, whatever it is, you have a different team every year and it is a new season,” he said. “We got this one though, and that is good.”
Until late in the contest, the Owls did an admirable job defensively, keeping the hot-shooting Braves off-balance for much of the way.
“We did a really nice job closing out on the threes, we just didn’t do a very good job of attacking the defensive rebound,” Poland said. “That is something we will learn from. Tawas flipped the script, they have an experienced team now where we were the experienced team the last couple of years. They have a really good and experience team and we just made a few too many mistakes at the end.”
Still, it was quite the showing for the Owls, after starting the season with many struggles, had won four contests entering the Tawas game.
“Nothing but positives, this group is getting better every game,” Poland said. “There is obviously a distinct difference from the first game of the season to now, we just ran into a good basketball team. I am very comfortable with where we are at and we are going to get back into our conference schedule now and our goal is just to win that conference title and we are going to learn from this and get better and get ready for Rogers City (Wednesday).”
The Braves had Frank lead the way with 13 points, Kaems hit four threes and finished with 12, Look had nine points, all on threes, Kaniszewski put in seven, Barringer scored six, Dukaj netted four and Ethan Hedglin scored two.
For the Owls, Gepfrey led all scorers with 18 points, Mallak finished with 10, Wrona added six, Trevor Miller scored four and Apsitis added two.
On Wednesday, Tawas won an overtime game at Beaverton, 58-56.
The Beavers led 14-13 after one, Tawas led 29-25 at the half, and the Braves led 33-32 entering the fourth.
The game was knotted up at 47-all at the end of regulation, and a three pointer by Dukaj in the first overtime helped send it to the second, knotted up at 52-52. Dukaj hit two more threes in the second OT to help claim the win.
Dukaj, Barringer and Look all had 12 points, Kaniszewski scored eight, Evan Mochty put in five, Frank finished with four, Hedglin had three and Kaems finished with two.
On Monday, Jan. 17 the Braves took down visiting Midland Calvary Baptist, 60-35.
Frank was able to score 13 points in this one, Barringer put in 12, Kaems and Look each added eight, Dukaj finished with seven, Mochty and Hedglin each had four and with two apiece was Kaniszewski and Ben Calleja.
Tawas (8-2 overall) played at Ogemaw Heights on Monday, was at Hale on Tuesday and is off until Feb. 12 when it plays at Walled Lake Western.
On Monday, Jan. 17 Oscoda went to Alcona for a North Star League Big Dipper game and won that contest, 66-48.
Gepfrey led all scorers with 27 points, Wrona hit the nets for 16 points, Apsitis scored 10, Mallak and Miller scored six points each and Jon Langley added one point.
Oscoda (5-4 overall, 3-0 NSL Big Dipper) heads to Rogers City today (Wednesday), returns home to take on Hillman Friday and plays in Hale on Tuesday.