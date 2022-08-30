IOSCO COUNTY — Week two of the high school football season is upon us. The opening week saw Oscoda pick up a big victory over Houghton Lake, while Tawas Area, Whittemore-Prescott and Hale hope that week two treats them better.
Oscoda (1-0 overall) at Glen Lake (0-1) Thursday
After a strong second half helped secure a week one win over Houghton Lake, the Owls are hoping for more of the same on Thursday, when they head to Glen Lake. The Lakers have made the playoffs for seven straight seasons, but did surprisingly struggle in a loss last week against a Kalkaska team that only won one game last season.
“They are typically a good program,” head coach Mark Whitley said. “They were beat by Kalkaska last week, but they are still a good football team that we will take serious and we have a lot of work to do just trying to take care of our mistakes.”
This is the second straight of a four game season opening road trip for the Owls. This trip will be over 150 miles one-way and will be a bit of a mental test for the team as well.
“We are going to have to get there and stretch and realize we are there for a job, and we will be fine,” Whitley said. “We have to get there and play four quarters of football, not just two. That is the plan this week, to get off the bus and play four quarters of good football.”
Millington (1-0) at Tawas Area (0-1) Thursday
Tawas Area showed drastic improvement from last year in its season opening loss at St. Ignace on Friday. The Braves will be in store for one heck of a test on Thursday though, when Millington, annually one of the best Division 6 teams in the state, comes to town.
“They are a good football team, (over 30) straight winning seasons,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “It is what it is, they are on our schedule and we are going to go out and try our hardest and play our hearts out.”
The Cardinals topped Detroit Southeastern 26-20 in their season opener. Despite the steep competition, the coach isn’t discounting what his team is capable of though.
“I believe in these kids and they can do anything that they set their mind to,” Blanchard said.
Whittemore-Prescott (0-1) at Charlton Heston Academy (0-1) Thursday
Whittemore-Prescott wasn’t able to slow down Hillman in its season debut on Friday. The Cardinals head to the Charlton Heston Academy on Thursday as they look to bounce back. The Patriots enter the contest with the state’s longest 8-man losing streak at 29 games, but the Cardinal coaching staff is adamant this isn’t an easy victory.
“They look like they are starting to figure some things out and they are getting some speed, they are faster and more disciplined,” head coach Joe Murphy said. “They are definitely a better football team than they were last year for sure. We are going to have to work really hard and have a good week of practice and we have to go out there and give it our best if we want to compete with them.”
Charlton Heston lost its season opener 78-22 to Rogers City last week. W-P won last year’s meeting with the Patriots, 52-0, and Murphy hopes that a victory this week can help things going forward.
“A win does a lot for you, I think that would be huge,” he said. “We are hoping that they regain some of that momentum that they had coming off our summer workouts and our scrimmage, where we competed really well. We need (momentum), this conference is loaded with good teams so we are just focusing on ourselves right now and trying to get our offense in sync.”
Hale (0-1) at Alcona (1-0) Thursday
After a 52-0 loss to Posen last week, things aren’t going to get any easier in week two, as Hale heads to Alcona on Thursday. The Tigers won a high-scoring game over Mio last week, 82-52 and might have proven themselves to be the best team in the North Star League.
“We just want to keep learning, keep improving,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “It is on the schedule, so it is what it is.”
The Tigers have an enrollment of 227, more than twice the size of Hale’s 89. Alcona can not make the playoffs this season due to too large of enrollment, and are led by quarterback Garrett Somers and running back Jesse Sheldon. Sheldon ran for 351 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ win last week.