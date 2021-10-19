TAWAS CITY – Tawas Area welcomed in Division 5’s third ranked Kingsley on Thursday. The Braves could do little to slow down the Stags, who have aspirations of a state championship this season, in the Northern Michigan Football Conference contest, as they handed the Braves a lopsided 60-0 setback.
“Kingsley was a well-coached, experienced team,” Tawas head coach Aaron Hazen said. “They ran their offense well and played hard. We were able to move the ball. We did have some success and recorded some first downs.”
The Stags, who have a key showdown with Division 7’s top-ranked Traverse City St. Francis in week nine to decide the conference championship, scored on their first two offensive plays and never looked back.
“The number one thing is to just make sure that you play a crisp, clean game and you kind of sharpen what you need to sharpen for next week and you are fundamentally strong on all those things going into a big game like that,” Kingsley head coach Tim Wooer said. “The other big goal is to stay healthy, which we did. The third goal is to get your scout team players and your younger players in and we had a lot of sophomores and freshmen that got to play and develop the foundation of the program and the future of the program.”
Kingsley’s first offensive play was a 55-yard touchdown from Gage Hessem to Aidan Shier. Sheir was wide open about 15 yards down the field, he looked the ball in and raced towards the endzone for the early score.
“He threw a great pass, there are certain things you want to work on in a situation like this and try to develop for a big game, and we will have to throw the ball next week,” Wooer said. “Gage did a great job and our offensive line executed from a protection standpoint.”
Shier took the handoff on the first play of their next offensive possession, and skated through the Tawas line untouched for a 34-yard touchdown run. A botched snap on the ensuing extra point was nearly the lone blemish for the Stags on the night, but Brett Peterson, who lined up as the kicker, chased down the loose ball, and lofted a perfectly placed pass for Jayce Anderson for a two-point conversion and 15-0 lead barely two minutes into the contest.
Kingsley added a two-yard scoring run by Sheir and a 66-yard sprint by Conner Schueller to lead 28-0 after the first quarter.
Jayce Anderson, Gavyn Merchant and Riley Inthisone had second quarter touchdown runs of two, 11 and three yards to 48-0 by the half.
Parker Peaslee and Anderson also had touchdowns of one and 30 yards.
“We had our starters out before the first quarter was even over, Tawas is a program that is trying to develop and definitely in a rebuilding mode,” Wooer said. “We understand that we were playing against young guys so we tried to be as gracious as we could. I thought our JV kids played extremely well.”
For the Stags, Hessem completed two-of-three passes for 87 yards and a touchdown and Schueller led the ground game with 76 yards on three carries. 12 different Stags carried the ball, none more than five times.
Stats for the Braves were not provided.
Tawas (0-7 overall, 0-6 NMFL Legends) wraps up its season at Lake (6-2) on Friday. The Lakers, who are coached by former Oscoda head coach Dave LeVasseur, are coming off a 21-20 win over Bad Axe last week. Tawas lost last year’s match-up, 44-3.
“For this final week, we are looking to give our seniors one last game,” Hazen said. “We are also looking to keep building for the future and develop our young players. Laker is a tough team, they execute well and play hard.”