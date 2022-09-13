TAWAS CITY — Playing at home against visiting Roscommon on Thursday, the Tawas Area soccer team was able to hang around with the Bucks for much of the contest. A pair of late goals was the difference however, as Roscommon used those tallies to return home with a 3-1 Northern Michigan Soccer League victory.
“We didn’t play our ‘A’ game,” head coach Ken Cook said. “I’m anxious to watch the game footage to try to identify where we fell short. We are still trying to figure out where everyone belongs on the field with this crew. I’m confident in my team and we will get it figured out before we play some of these teams a second time.”
Jake Look scored a goal on an assist by Ethan Romzek, which made it 1-1 at the half. The Bucks tallied the lone second half goals however.
Ethan Hedglin was in goal, making six saves.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6 the Braves picked up a home NMSL victory, 4-1 over Shepherd. The game was a 1-1 tie at the half, but the Braves dominated the final 40 minutes.
“We started out kind of flat and kind of lost control of the game for the last 20 minutes of the first half,” Cook said. “I’ll blame it on a long weekend with no practice. In the first half we were able to score first but they tied it back up before half time. The guys did a better job of trying to pass the ball and control it in the second half and we took back control of the game. We probably should have scored a couple more goals. We had our opportunities.”
Vinnie Frank scored the team’s first three goals, the third of which came on a penalty kick. Look booted in the final goal late in the game. Gage Maxwell and Trace Reay had assists and Hedglin finished with eight saves in goal.
Tawas (2-3-1 overall, 2-3-1 NMSL) was at Pine River on Monday, hosts McBain Northern Michigan Christian today (Wednesday), plays at Big Rapids Crossroads on Friday and hosts Cheboygan on Monday.